FORT MYERS, Fla. — You couldn't have scripted it any better.
Just a day earlier, Trevor Story had signed a $140 million contract and was officially introduced as the newest member of the Boston Red Sox. Now he was being woken up in the middle of the night by the phone call he knew was coming soon.
His wife was in labor, and it was time for him to go.
"I didn't sleep any that night, so I found the earliest flight I could get out, jumped on it and it was like a movie," Story said. "I was running to the hospital, running through the lobby straight to the delivery room and he came quick after that."
Story's race back to Dallas to welcome his first-born child capped off a monumental week that will change his life forever. After months of anticipation throughout the pregnancy and later the lockout, two of the biggest milestones of his life converged on one moment, catapulting him into what he hopes will be an exciting new stage.
"It's definitely been the craziest week of my life, all these amazing things that we'll look back on and say this was a great week," Story said. "It's been a whirlwind, just trying to hang on and get ready for the season."
A long time coming
Story has known for a while that his life was about to change. He and his wife found out they were expecting their first child during the second half of last season, and around that same time Story was preparing for his impending free agency and the possibility that his time with the Colorado Rockies could soon be over.
Contract talks picked up after the season ended, but once the lockout began discussions shut down across the sport. At that point Story was left with no other choice but to prepare for the new season, even if he had no idea when or where he'd be playing.
"I feel really good, I take a lot of pride in my offseason work and doing the right things for my body to stay ready," Story said. "I think it's going to pay big dividends for me now, so I think my work in the offseason is going to flow right into spring and obviously it's shortened but I know I'll be ready."
At first the plan was for Story's spring to kick off this weekend, but those plans changed once life got in the way. Story's baby was born on Friday and after spending two nights home he returned to Fort Myers late Sunday to begin preparations for the new season for real.
"My family is so understanding of what's going on and they've been great about it," Story said. "It's time to get ready for baseball."
Back at the Fort
Story made his unofficial debut with the club during Monday's off day as part of a simulated game. He got seven at bats, all in a row, which he said was good to help him get into a flow and nail down his timing and tempo.
"I feel as the at bats went on they got better and I started making better contact," Story said. "I think more than anything I feel like I'm seeing the ball better and at this stage this early that's really what I'm looking for. I know the hard contact and the good swings will come, so I felt good about it."
Story also said he's feeling more comfortable out in the field, saying the coaches have done a great job getting him up to speed and that he's trying to just be an athlete and not overthink it too much.
But one thing that isn't comfortable? Facing fellow Texan Nathan Eovaldi in his first at bats with the club.
"He's nasty, man," Story said. "Super glad I'm on his side."
Story was not in the Red Sox lineup Tuesday in Bradenton, but manager Alex Cora said he will debut Wednesday and be ready to go on Opening Day next Thursday. From there, Story is excited for everything his new life has in store.
"It's a whole new chapter," Story said. "It's going to be so fun, I can't wait."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
