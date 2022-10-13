Crissy Licciardello Lippman, of North Andover, ran the Boston 10K for Women last weekend. Among other things.
It was her 27th consecutive race, something she has always done with her mom, Lyn Licciardello, on Columbus Day Weekend.
A family tradition.
As soon as the race ended she and husband Ahren Lippman, hopped in a car, and rushed to a Lippman family wedding in Connecticut.
A day later, when things quieted down, Crissy was looking at photos on Facebook.
And had an epiphany.
She realized her mother Lyn, one of about 10 people that have run every one of the 46 previous Boston 10K For Women races — formerly called the Bonne Bell Mini-Marathon and Tufts 10K — had run her 20th when Crissy ran her first.
“I had never made the connection,” said Crissy. “It also hit me about what my mom had done, 46 straight,” said Crissy. “When she ran her first [in 1977] women weren’t really allowed to run in some road races. Yet she did, and never stopped.
“Me? I always ran growing up, at Central Catholic, in college,” said Crissy, a mother of two children, Lexi (17) and Zachary (13). “It was no big deal for me. But for my mom and other women, it was a huge deal. It just hit me how special my mom’s streak really is and the fact we’ve done it together for the last 27 is really special.”
While Lyn is humbled the streak, sharing the race course with her daughter trumps her membership in the elite club.
“Obviously, we are a running family,” said Lyn, who with husband Tom Licciardello were instrumental in starting the Merrimack Valley Striders and the Thanksgiving Day iconic event, the Feaster Five Road Race.
“I don’t have words to describe what this means. I hear 27 and I don’t even feel like she’s 27 years old. She was 11 months old when I ran my first. But now that she’s there with me this has become our race.”
Streaks like this are meant to be broken, at least when it comes to the physical aspect of the sport and the fact things come up, like weddings, pregnancies and injuries.
“One year, two days after the race, I sprained my ankle badly,” said Lyn. “Talk about luck? I was lucky.”
Lyn had a few close calls to missing the 10K race, including a hip injury she ran through, but later limped slowly to the car after the race.
“I’ve had things happen to me, but never in October,” said Lyn.
Crissy once walked the course when she was pregnant with her son, giving birth a month after the race.
“It’s what we do,” laughed Crissy. “It was funny. After the race (on Saturday) my husband’s family wondered why we weren’t there earlier before the wedding. They’re not a ‘running’ family. But it all worked out. It was a great weekend all the way around.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
