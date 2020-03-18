I’ve seen every game Tom Brady played with the New England Patriots, a large number of them in person, including those played in January and February.
The Peyton Manning battles in the first six or seven years were heavyweight bouts on national TV. The two AFC Championship wins in Pittsburgh weren’t supposed to happen. The improbable Snow Bowl win over the Raiders -- arguably the birth of a dynasty -- was a signature Brady performance.
And, of course, each of the nine Super Bowl berths had vintage Brady moments, even the losses.
But there were two plays early in Brady’s career that not only caught my attention but now frame the great run he took us on.
Of course, I am probably on an island. Matched against the rest of his credentials, these would be considered duds.
They were an incompletion on his first attempt as a starter, and stopping the clock with a spike.
As for the incompletion, it was Brady’s first-ever pass attempt as a starter after Drew Bledsoe was hurt. On 3rd-and-12, Brady faked a handoff, took a five-step drop, then flinched at the first target, who was covered, before avoiding the defensive end and stepping up about four yards to his left.
He created another two seconds of time before throwing a laser over the head of a wide-open David Patten.
“Wow,” I remembered thinking. Brady actually moved a few feet, stepped up, and created an extra few seconds.
I was probably wrong, but I didn’t remember Bledsoe ever having done that.
As for Brady’s clock-stopping spike, it came in the final seconds of the first Belichick-Brady Super Bowl against the then-St. Louis Rams.
Brady calmly completed four passes on that drive, setting up Adam Vinatieri’s Super Bowl-ending, 48-yard field goal. It was just before Vinatieri's kick, after a short pass to Jermaine Wiggins, that Brady walked up to the line of scrimmage with seven seconds left and halted the clock by spiking the ball.
The special part, for me, was the way he nonchalantly caught the ball bouncing off the AstroTurf of the New Orleans Superdome, held it there, then tossed it to the referee.
It was in the final moments of New England's first Super Bowl championship. Brady, then 24, looked like he had done it before.
As Brady cooly jogged off the field, then-Fox analyst John Madden said, “I’ll tell you ... What Tom Brady just did, gave me goosebumps”
Brady’s career gave several million New Englander goose bumps, dozens and dozens of times.
What these two plays represent is what made Brady extra special, particularly from the start.
Despite his athletic inabilities – his was the slowest shuttle run in the history of the NFL Combine – he knew how to move in the pocket and buy an extra second or two unlike any other quarterback who ever lived.
In fact, during the second act of his career, over the last seven or eight seasons, Brady’s footwork helped lead New England to three more Super Bowls.
And he was fearless, afraid of nothing.
That final drive in the fourth quarter of the first Super Bowl win set the tone for the next two decades.
Brady’s work wasn’t artistic. He didn’t throw on the run like Aaron Rodgers. Accurate as he was, he wasn’t as accurate at Peyton Manning. His bow-legged running style was funny to watch.
But thinking back at the biggest wins, how many 3rd-and-10s did he complete in the fourth quarter? How many overtimes did he lose?
Is there a better comeback in the history of this sport than what he guided in the Super Bowl win over Atlanta, making up a 28-3 deficit in the final 17-plus minutes?
Brady was “Brady” all along. The signs were there early, thankfully picked up by his head coach.
In fact, if you want to get technical, Brady was “Brady” at Michigan, with comeback wins to end his career over Ohio State and later Alabama. His record as starter was 20-5, including victories in both bowl games.
From the start, Brady gave New England football fans more than their fair share of wins -- and chills.
The "Ws" may return for the Patriots someday soon. But the cool customer and those chills he created him will be hard to match.
