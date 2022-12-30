Mean when tested.
Very strong.
Powerful legs.
Can rip frozen meat.
It sounds like it could be an NFL 2023 Draft summary of 6-foot-3 and 315-pound right guard Zak Zinter, a junior at the University of Michigan.
But in reality those are a few of the characteristics of a wolverine, the University of Michigan’s nickname.
Or maybe they are one in the same.
Michigan’s offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore needed less than one second to come up with an on-the-field Zak Zinter, Michigan’s starting left guard, moment.
A running play, 10 weeks ago, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“Penn State, third and five,” said Coach Moore of the North Andover resident and Wolverines junior.
“He immediately looks right, and knocks the crap out of that guy, knocking him down,” said Coach Moore. “Then he looks left and knocks that guy down. Then he takes off and blocks for the back. That’s Zak just doing this thing.”
Off the field, Coach Moore is equally as quick on the the junior from North Andover.
“A family-oriented guy,” said Coach Moore. “Academic All-Big Ten. Never late. Takes care of business like a pro. He has a personality, but when he’s working he’s all business. My kind of guy. A true Wolverine.”
Yes, a true Wolverine.
Zinter, a graduate of Buckingham, Browne & Nichols (BB&N), has been lauded for his fall season.
He was recently named All-Big Ten first team (he was second team in 2021) and he and his fellow linemen won the prestigious Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country, again, repeating from last year and the only back-to-back winners of the award.
Tomorrow night Zinter and Michigan enter unchartered waters, playing in the FBS College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals as the No. 2 seed, facing No. 3 seeded Texas Christian University.
Since the inception of the CFP in 2014, Michigan hasn’t even sniffed at a berth. Michigan’s last run at a national championship was in 1997, when Brian Griese led the Wolverines to an undefeated season.
Zinter has felt like 2022, and really his entire time at Michigan, to be extra special.
The fact that two his teammates on the line, left guard Trevor Keegan and center Olusegun Oluwatimi, were named to the All-Big Ten first team, as well, is not normal.
“Everyone is family here,” said Zinter. “Everyone has everyone’s back. There is no finger-pointing when things aren’t going right. The culture here is really special.”
For the first time in nearly two decades, Michigan beat Ohio State back to back, 42-27 in 2021 and 45-23 a month ago.
“We knew to be part of changing things here we had to beat Ohio State,” said Zinter. “But that wasn’t our only goal. We wanted to win the Big Ten and compete for a national championship.”
Zinter said he chose Michigan back in 2017 after a visit to Ann Arbor.
“It’s a big school, but it has a small town vibe,” said Zinter. “Academics is great here. I’m majoring in kinesiology and sports management. The campus is beautiful. A lot of people hang out at the ‘Diag’ (Short for Diagonal, it is open green space on the campus). I have loved every minute here.”
Football-wise, Zinter believes he’s received the best coaching he could ever have imagined, with Coach Moore and strength and conditioning Coach Ben Herbert earning extra kudos.
“I feel like I have progressed every year, improving my technique, getting experience on the field,” said Zinter.
As for head coach Jim Harbaugh, Zinter is all-in.
“He’s the best coach in college football,” said Zinter. “He will do anything to help you. He knows football. He’s been in it his whole life. He knows how to practice, when to practice. He’s able to adjust.
“He’s always got something to say the night before a game,” said Zinter. “His half-time speeches are great, too. I love him.”
While we were unable to reach Coach Harbaugh for comment, Coach Moore spoke on his behalf:
“Michigan loves Zak.”
Of course, Michigan loves a true Wolverine.
