Turkey for tee time

Campbell Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, N.H. is offering generous golfers a chance to golf for free if they bring a frozen turkey in exchange for a round of golf on Monday, Nov. 4.

The 21st Annual Turkey Day event is back at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, N.H.

The event, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4, allows golfers who bring a frozen turkey, 12 pounds or more, (or $20 gift card from a local supermarket) to play for free.

All donations collected are given to the local food pantry located at the Pleasant Street Church.

To schedule tee times (must be a week ahead) call 603-894-4653, ext. 13.

