The 21st Annual Turkey Day event is back at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem, N.H.
The event, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4, allows golfers who bring a frozen turkey, 12 pounds or more, (or $20 gift card from a local supermarket) to play for free.
All donations collected are given to the local food pantry located at the Pleasant Street Church.
To schedule tee times (must be a week ahead) call 603-894-4653, ext. 13.
