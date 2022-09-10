DERRY, N.H. -- After a tight, and at times scary opening win at Windham, there was no such drama in Week 2 for the Pinkerton Academy football team.
The Astros crushed Goffstown, 59-6, on Friday night, to move to 2-0.
Cole Yennaco led the Astros, scoring rushing three TDs including a 54-yarder. The senior captain finished with 65 yards on 13 tries.
Five other Astros scored rushing TDs as Pinkerton went deep into the roster in this one.
Tim Hersom, Caden Michaud (2 carries, 82 yards), Mohamed Mousa, Jared Sag and Ryan Catineau all hit paydirt.
Pinkerton ran the ball 18 times for 311 yards and no Astro had more than five rushes.
Senior Jacob Albert led the defensive with five solo tackles.
The Astros head down Route 102 to Alvirne on Friday night.
BEDFORD BLANKS SALEM
Salem High dropped a 17-0 decision at Bedford on Friday night in a battle of 1-0 teams.
The Blue Devils look to get back on track in their home opener on Friday night against the Blue Hawks of Exeter.
Exeter went out of state this week for competition and moved to 2-0 with a 35-21 win over Champlain Valley Union of Vermont.
