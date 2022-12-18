Amid the buzz of baseball’s Winter Meetings last week, news broke that truly came out of left field.
The Portland Sea Dogs had been sold.
Since its founding in 1994, the Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate had been owned by the Burke family, under whose leadership the club had developed into a local institution and one of Minor League Baseball’s model franchises.
A potential sale was not on anyone’s radar, but now the Sea Dogs were set to become part of a rapidly growing portfolio assembled by Diamond Baseball Holdings, who over the past year have purchased more than a dozen clubs and have quickly emerged as the biggest new player on the minor league scene.
The announcement assured fans that in the short term little should change. Portland’s front office and staff will be retained, the club will remain a Red Sox affiliate and most importantly the Sea Dogs will remain in Portland. Club officials also received encouraging reports from their new peers, who reported that their experience under the Diamond Baseball Holdings umbrella had so far been a good one.
But in the long run there’s little doubt the emergence of a wealthy, private-equity backed group like Diamond Baseball Holdings signals a radical shift in baseball’s landscape.
For more than a century the minor leagues have been characterized by small-town, locally-run businesses operating with a fraction of the resources available to their big league peers. By pouring money into what have traditionally been shoestring operations, Diamond Baseball Holdings’ backers are betting that the minors harbor vast, untapped potential just waiting to be unlocked.
‘A brand new world’
Though Diamond Baseball Holdings as a formal entity is only about a year old, its founders have been heavily involved in Minor League Baseball and the wider sports landscape throughout the past decade.
Peter Freund, Diamond Baseball’s CEO, previously served as owner of the Williamsport Crosscutters and Memphis Redbirds as well as co-owner of the Charlestown RiverDogs. When MLB reorganized the minors in 2021 and moved its central operations to the commissioner’s office in New York, Freund was brought in as a consultant to help with the sweeping transition.
It wasn’t long before Freund recognized the opportunity presented by the game’s new landscape.
“I just saw it as a brand new world,” he said. “A huge opportunity to continue to invest in Minor League Baseball.”
Freund teamed up with Pat Battle, the chairman of Learfield and a driving force behind the recent growth and consolidation of the college sports marketing sector, to form Diamond Baseball Holdings. Backed by private equity powerhouse Silver Lake, the company set out to make a similar impact on Minor League Baseball.
“We have a pretty ambitious plan to buy many teams to get to scale and implement best practices across all those clubs,” Freund said. “We think Minor League Baseball has been left behind a little bit when it comes to everything from technology to purchasing power to marketing to media, so overall we saw this as a ripe and wonderful place to invest.”
Big splash, bigger goals
Diamond Baseball Holdings wasted no time making its presence felt. In December of 2021 the group announced the acquisition of nine minor league clubs, immediately making it the largest club owner in the player development system. A 10th would soon follow and the group has shown no signs of slowing down since.
Last week at the Winter Meetings it announced the acquisition of three more clubs, the Portland Sea Dogs among them, to bring its total to 13. Freund said they remain in acquisition mode and he believes they will be at “20 teams or more” by the start of the 2023 season.
Why so many teams? Freund said by becoming big they can leverage their size to maximize purchasing power and capitalize on opportunities that might not be available to even the most well-funded individual clubs. That could come in all kinds of different forms, including merchandise, sponsorships and other national deals.
“I think about opportunities like bringing your dog to the ballpark in a Bark at the Park type night where we can effect that across 20-30 clubs and go sell a regional or national sponsorship around that. As opposed to a one-off in Portland where it’s great to have everyone bring their dog to the park but it may not be sponsored by Purina,” Freund said. “I think there is stuff like that that we’re really excited about, but more than anything it’s about cashless systems and technology and service to the seats and building out apps, everything else that has been a little bit behind in Minor League Baseball and we think we can scale all of it together.”
One thing that won’t be going national is each club’s day to day decision-making. So far Diamond Baseball Holdings has retained its clubs’ front office staff and promised that fans shouldn’t expect to see a change in how their local minor league clubs are run.
“They understand that what works great in Portland might not work great in another market, so they still want the teams to be run locally,” said Portland Sea Dogs CEO Geoff Iacuessa. “They’re really allowing us and our teams to continue to produce and work in their markets and do the ideas and the things that work for their markets.”
“We still want it to be family friendly, very affordable, we want it to be fun, everything you come to expect at your local minor league ballpark should not feel different,” Freund said. “We’re certainly not looking to corporatize the fan experience, we’re just looking to streamline and put in best practices behind the scenes.”
A changing of the guard
One thing Diamond Baseball Holdings’ rapid ascent has made clear is the minor leagues are entering a new era, potentially signaling a shift away from the family-owned outfits that have populated the minors for generations.
Under MLB’s new minor league structure all clubs are required to meet certain facility standards to ensure adequate working conditions for players and staff. The list includes larger home and visitor clubhouses, better field lighting, weight rooms and batting/pitching tunnels and separate locker room space for female employees.
Most clubs with newer stadiums already meet MLB’s requirements, but those that play in older, outdated stadiums might require significant investment to meet the new standards. Portland’s Hadlock Field, originally built in 1994, is not currently in full compliance with MLB’s new guidelines and will need some degree of renovation over the next year or two.
For many mom-and-pop operations those investments may not be financially practical, so a deep-pocked buyer like Diamond Baseball Holdings could represent an attractive exit ramp.
“These guys are experienced investors and obviously they think it’s a good business to invest in, and I think a number of the owners are looking at this as a good opportunity to take chips off the table,” said Josh Solomon, owner of the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies and one of the Sea Dogs’ Eastern League divisional rivals. “I don’t view it as a negative for our industry, I view it as a positive that smart, sophisticated investors recognize that it’s a very good business.”
In their sale announcement the Burke family said they felt the time was right to move on and that going forward the Sea Dogs would have all the resources in place to take the franchise to new heights. Given that the Sea Dogs just enjoyed one of their best seasons ever and were honored as the nation’s top Double-A franchise by Baseball America, the Burkes are effectively going out on top.
Yet while the sale marks the end of an era — in Portland and potentially across the minors as a whole — Iacuessa believes the best may be yet to come.
“There is a lot of trust in Bill [Burke] and Sally [McNamara] and what they’ve built here and understanding that they wouldn’t just sell to anybody, they want to sell to someone that’s going to be able to carry on their family legacy,” Iacuessa said. “So there is a lot of excitement for Diamond to come in and a lot of people look at it like they’re invested in a lot of teams so they see the value and they see the opportunity and understand they’re going to be able to continue to invest and grow what we do.”
