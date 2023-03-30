Baseball is going to look a whole lot different this year.
This season MLB has introduced a series of radical new rule changes designed to help improve the game’s pace of play. The idea is to reduce the amount of dead time between pitches, increase action on the field and encourage a faster, more exciting game.
The rules, which include a pitch clock, a ban on defensive shifts and larger bases, were tested extensively in the minor leagues before being put into force at the big league level for the first time this spring. Now as the rules debut in the regular season for the first time, here is what fans can expect.
— Mac Cerullo
Pitch clock
Much like the shot clock in basketball, the pitch clock’s principle goal is to keep the action moving along by requiring pitchers to begin their motion to the plate before time expires. Pitchers will have up to 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds when there is at least one runner on base. If they take too long, they’ll be charged with an automatic ball.
Pitchers may disengage the rubber — to catch their breath or to attempt a pickoff, for instance — twice per plate appearance without penalty, but subsequent disengagements will result in a balk unless an out is recorded on a runner. That disengagement count will reset if a runner advances, which was not the case in the minors last season.
The clock will also impact hitters, who must now be in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with at least eight seconds left on the clock. Hitters will have one timeout per plate appearance, and those who take too long to get back into the box will be charged with an automatic strike.
Pitch clock violations can be, and already have been, incredibly consequential. The first Red Sox game ever played with a pitch clock at the start of spring training ended when an automatic strike was called in a bases-loaded, two-on, full count situation with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth. That resulted in an inning-ending strikeout, and with no extra innings in spring training the game was called a draw.
Unusual as that case was, the clock has already had a tremendous impact.
According to MLB, last season the pitch clock reduced the average nine-inning game time in the minor leagues by 26 minutes from 3:04 in 2021 to 2:38 in 2022. Baseball has seen similar reductions in game time throughout spring training without any corresponding decrease in offensive production or game action. The league also hopes the clock will encourage more stolen base attempts, with pitchers now limited in their ability to attempt pickoffs or hold runners on.
Ban on defensive shifts
In response to the increasing prevalence of defensive shifts, MLB has implemented a set of restrictions designed to return baseball to its traditional aesthetic while encouraging more balls in play and giving infielders more opportunities to showcase their athleticism.
Essentially, two infielders must be positioned on each side of second base when a pitch is released. All four must have both feet in the infield dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber, and infielders won’t be allowed to switch sides unless there’s a substitution.
The net effect is defensive alignments in which three infielders move to once side of the field will now be illegal, as will alignments that move an infielder into shallow left or right field. The hope is ground balls that might have previously been vacuumed up by the extra infielder will now squeak through for a base hit.
Bigger bases
Primarily billed as a player safety measure, MLB has increased the size of first, second and third base from a 15-inch square to an 18-inch square.
The new bases are roughly the size of a pizza box and the idea is that with more surface area there will be fewer collisions between runners and fielders on the base paths. According to MLB base-related injuries decreased by 13.5% in the minor leagues last season, including declines at every level of the minors.
In addition to safety, the larger bases will also reduce the distance between bases by 4.5 inches, which the league hopes will encourage clubs to attempt more stolen bases and generally be more aggressive on the base paths.
