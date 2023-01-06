What began as a quest to improve their speed has turned into so much more for Methuen’s Xander Silva and Gage Silva.
Track has not only helped the brothers grow faster — it’s helped them grown as people.
“Track has taught me lessons to apply to football and everywhere else,” said Xander. “Track is a very humbling sp ort, and it taught me to compete at the highest level I can, to give everything I can be better than the person next to me.”
Added Gage: “Track has made me a mentally tougher athlete, along with being much faster. It’s helped me bounce back from my losses and fight even harder the next time.”
Already passionate football players and talented receiver/defensive backs — Xander an Eagle-Tribune All-Star senior, Gage an up-and-coming sophomore — both are emerging as standouts on the track as well.
A year after joining the team as a junior, Xander leads the Rangers in the high jump with a 5-8 (tied for fourth in the MVC this season) and has run the Rangers’ top time in the 55-meter hurdles with an 8.69 (seventh best in the MVC). Gage has high jumped 5-2 — and is eyeing his brother’s best — and has impressed his coaches as a prospect in the hurdles.
“Together they have set a strong example of hard work and how taking risks can pay off,” said Methuen coach Brittany Caprio. “Both started track last year for the first time (Xander as a junior and Gage as a freshman) and have taken a risk in competing in two of the harder events.
“In the hurdles, Xander is fearless and is consistently looking for ways to improve. He’s hard on himself, but in the right ways; he is pushing himself to be better. I think this motivates his brother have to be the same way. He has truly taken Xander’s leadership and applied it to his own abilities. Gage is reliable and a steady presence at practice. He’s only a sophomore but doesn’t shy away from the big moments. In every event and situation we have put him in he has excelled and not turned away from the experience.”
Xander decided to go out for track when he was asked to make a major change following his junior football season.
“I decided to do track so I could get faster for my transition to receiver,” said the former quarterback. “Coach (football and track assistant Connor) Donovan really drew me to hurdle. When I started last year, he wanted me to get into it so I tried it out and stuck with it. I saw a drastic change in speed while playing football this season after running track last winter and spring.
“I enjoy the compete level in these events. When it comes to track you’re really compete against yourself and always try to do better than your previous.”
Gage quickly followed in his big brothers’ footsteps.
“My freshman receiver coach, Connor Donovan, who also is one of my track coaches, told me it would change my speed and mindset in football, which he was correct about,” he said. “Not only has he made me a better football player, but he has helped me jump for varsity track.”
Gage has also taken on the same events as his brother, which presents its own motivation.
“It’s great being able to jump alongside my brother in the high jump,” said Gage. “I would say there is definitely a rivalry between me and Xander. We definitely compete against each other on the football field and track. You always would see us going against each other in drills all the time. What I enjoy the most about high jump is that it’s more competing against yourself instead of racing competitors.”
Both now have high hopes for the rest of the winter and spring.
“My goals are to run 8.48 in the hurdles so I can compete in states and jump 6-0 so I can hopefully place in MVC’s and qualify for Nationals,” said Xander.
Added Gage: “My goals are to high jump 5-8 and be ready to improve in the hurdles for the spring season.”
