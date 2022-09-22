A year after Lawrence High football made history — ending decades of disappointment against Andover High — the rematch the Lancers and Golden Warriors have been waiting for is finally here.
One season ago, Lawrence earned its first win over Andover since 1984, a 37-26 stunner at Eugene V. Lovely Field.
Now, 362 days later, the two teams will meet again, on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“Last year was definitely a great achievement for the city and for our unit,” said Lawrence defensive back/running back Julian Rosario. “It was 37 years since we last beat them. We knew what type of game it was going to be and we executed on all phases of the game. This year is no different.
“This game will be a building block for the rest our season as we fight to get to the top of the MVC. We know what it takes to beat them, so execution will be crucial and we are ready for the battle ahead of us. It will be to one remember.”
Andover, on the other side, is out for revenge.
“Our thoughts are fully on Lawrence,” said Andover QB Scott Brown. “They got us last year, and that hurt. So as soon as we (beat Acton-Boxboro), we were onto Lawrence. This is a big game.”
Prior to last year, Andover had gone 11-0 against Lawrence since it returned to the Merrimack Valley Conference from the Cape Ann League in 2009, outscoring the Lancers by a combined 429-155 (39.9-14.1 points per game).
Having ended that drought, Lawrence has its eyes set on two straight against the Golden Warriors.
“This is going to be an exciting and electrifying game and we want to make history again,” said Lawrence quarterback Jayden Abreu, who was 9 of 10 passing for 163 yards and 3 TDs in last year’s win. “We are prepared for the Andover coaches to have a great game plan and we players are going to execute.”
Andover kicker/receiver/defensive back Andrew Wetterwald lost not just the game, but his season when he tore his ACL against Lawrence last fall.
“The game Thursday vs. Lawrence is personal for all of us, said Wetterwald. “Last year was our first lost to them in a long time, and it was on our home field. We need to have a strong week of practice in order to put a good number on them. These next few weeks can solidify us as a top team in the state and we need to take advantage of that.”
The Lancers have their work cut out for them on Thursday, finding a way to slow Andover QB Brown, who has thrown for 409 yards and five touchdowns and run for 180 yards and a TD in Andover’s opening two wins. Rumor has it around Andover that Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal may also be back after missing last week with a lingering injury.
“First, let me say that last year’s game against Andover was a dogfight, and that’s what my team and I are anticipating this year,” said Lawrence linebacker/running back Jadiel Gomez. “We know we must be aggressive and show up for every play with intensity and toughness. It’s important that we win this week’s game against Andover because we have the chance to make a significant statement in the MVC. We’re ready to battle.”
Lawrence fell to Somerset Berkley 48-22 in its season-opener. Abreu threw and rushed for a touchdown and Jayzius Perez ran for a score.
“We will be prepared for Lawrence,” said Andover defensive back Connor LeBrun. “We’re going to do everything as a team we need to, to be prepared to win.”
Added Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate: “We have a tough task ahead of us in Andover and Scotty Brown. He is explosive and we cannot allow him to take over the game as he has in their previous two victories. If we don’t correct the mistakes we made (last week) and play tougher, the result won’t change. My challenge to the entire team is to be mentally tougher and battle adversity better if we are going to compete.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.