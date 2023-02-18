A year after heartbreak — and falling just 0:00.06 short of a state championship — Colin Kirn delivered with a title on the line.
The Andover High senior earned his long-awaited indoor track state crown, running to victory in the 1,000-meter at the MIAA Division 1 Track and Field Championship on Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
“I’m so excited and still can’t really believe it,” said Kirn, who placed third in the 800 at Division 1s in the spring. “After falling just short last year, it feels so good to get that gold medal and be back on top.”
Kirn took the title in 2:32.68 on Friday, nearly a full second better than the runner-up.
“There was some great competition and lots of tactics, said Kirn. “For now, it’s back to work, but I’m definitely gonna enjoy this one for a while with my teammates and coaches. and I can’t wait to get a shot at racing some of these guys again next week at the Meet of Champions.”
KILEY ADDS CROWN
After winning the Merrimack Valley Conference title in the 1,000 last week, Andover senior star Molly Kiley returned to her traditional distance event on Friday, and delivered in a big way.
Kiley won the 2-mile in 11:09.86 — besting the field by more than four seconds.
“I was very excited to cross the finish line in first!” said Kiley. “This was the first big race I won freshman year, which was a moment that instilled more confidence in my running ability. Being able to win this race again was also a testament to my mom (Andover distance coach Sue Kiley) and her coaching to maintain my longevity in the sport.”
Kiley isn’t sure what event she’ll run next week at All-States, but she’s ready for another victory.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m not totally sure if I’m doing the mile or 2-mile next week, but either way I’m hoping to end winter track for Andover High on a high note.”
METHUEN SPEEDSTERS TAKE SECONDS
The Methuen coaching staff had high hopes for senior Darwin Jimenez heading into Friday’s states. He promptly exceeded those expectations.
“We knew that Darwin was going to have a good race, but placing second was better than we could have asked for,” said Rangers coach Brittany Carpio. “He put everything together when he needed. Darwin competed the way we hope every Ranger does with grit, speed, and determination. Saying I am proud of him is an understatement, and he’s not done yet.”
Jimenez raced to a second-place finish in the 55-meter dash in 6.52. He also helped lead the 4x200 to a runner-up finish in 1:32.90, along with Elgin Ekwi, Mekhi Lumsden and Joshua Kwakye.
“Going into the finals (of the dash), I knew that I needed to put everything I had into it,” said Jimenez. “I stayed focused and remembered why and who I run for. Today I ran for my uncle Jose and wanted to make him proud. RIP.”
Not to be outdone, Ranger fantastic freshman Lauren Quarm took second in the girls 55 dash in 7.28.
“Before Lauren’s race today we talked about how she couldn’t be complacent and needed to make today happen for her,” said Carpio. “She truly took that advice and put together two complete races. She competed against some of top sprinters in the state as a freshman and showed them she deserves to be there.”
Added Quarm: “I’m grateful for the place I got today.”
PERRIER WINS TITLE
Just months into her long jump career, Central Catholic’s Veralie Perrier is officially a state champion.
The Central Catholic junior won the long jump on Friday with a 17-9.5, a personal record and one inch better than the runner-up.
“I feel like I performed really well today,” said Perrier, who was also sixth in the 300 (41.18). “I came in wanting to PR, and I did. It was touch-and-go for the first few jumps, but my last jump I did exactly what I needed to do to get the state title.”
ODDS AND ENDS
Haverhill’s Brenna Corcoran finished third in the 600 (1:39.41), while Hillie Nataenel Vigo catala was third in the 300 (34.73). Another Hillie, Madeline Goncalves, was third in the shot put (36-3.25).
Andover’s Neil Chowdhury was fourth in the boys 600 (1:23.89).
Central’s Jahaziel Polanco was fourth in the boys 55 hurdles (7.98). Raiders star Janessa Duren, who is working her way back from injury, was sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.74). Teammate Macy Daigle was third in the high jump (5-2).
