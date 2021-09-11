BURLINGTON -- For the first time since 2015, the Lawrence High football team is 1-0 to start the season.
Jayden Abreu ran for one touchdown and threw another, Jayzius Perez ran for over 100 yards and Lawrence rolled over Burlington 27-20 on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.
Abreu gave Lawrence the lead in the first quarter, plowing in for a 5-yard touchdown, and it was 6-0 at halftme. Perez made it 14-0 in the third quarter, breaking a 24-yard TD run.
Burlington scored late in the third, but the Lancers quickly erased any thought of a rally with a pair of fourth quarter scores. First, Abreu found Andy Medina for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Then Estarling Morales iced the victory with a 14-yard TD run.
Perez finished with a game-high 105 rushing yards on 12 carries. Morales added 78 yards on nine carries.
Lawrence will look to move to 2-0 on Saturday, when the Lancers host Somerset Berkley.
Lawrence 27, Burlington 7
Lawrence (1-0): 6 0 7 14 — 27
Burlington (0-1): 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
L — Jayden Abreu 5 run (Kick Failed)
Third Quarter
L — Jayzius Perez 24 run (Barrarios Kick)
B — Doherty 40 pass from Noke (Kick Good)
Fourth Quarter
L — Andy Medina 15 pass from Abreu (Barrarios Kick)
L — Esterling Morales 14 run (Barrarios Kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence — Jayzius Perez 12-105, Esterling Morales 9-78, Janiel Herrera 4-23, Jayden Abreu 5-24
PASSING: Lawrence — Jayden Abreu 5-8-1
