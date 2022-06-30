ANDOVER – Baseball is all about connections.
For Louis Cespedes, one of those connections he made last July through the game saved this summer – for the right-hander and maybe for the Andover Legion Post 8 team.
Cespedes, a recent Lawrence High School grad, was out of options when the high school season ended and Lawrence Legion Post 15 was not able to field a summer team.
“We have a lot of good players at Lawrence High,” said Cespedes, who pitched for the Post 15 last summer and for coach Julio Ramos’ Lancers this spring. “It’s tough. To be honest, it was a little bit disappointing.”
Needing a home, he reached out to Ramos, and that’s where the connection kicked in. You see, last summer Cespedes pitched in the Lynn Invitational Showcase Tournament. His coach in that one just happened to be Lynn native and longtime Andover Legion coach Joe Iarrobino.
“We called up Coach Iarrobino to see if he had any spots, and luckily he had a spot for me,” said Cespedes.
Thursday night, Iarrobino sent Cespedes to the hill for the third time this summer, and the big righty moved to 3-0, just what Zone 8 leader Andover ordered.
“He’s thrown the ball great for us,” said Iarrobino. “I knew he was a great kid, and he would fit right in. We’ve done well with the Lawrence kids in the past, when they couldn’t field a team. He’s been excellent.”
Cespedes, who is hoping to pitch next year at Merrimack, is just happy for the opportunity to keep firing.
To date, after pitching earning one win in relief for the Lancers this spring, has hung up monster numbers for Post 8.
In 20.2 innings, he’s allowed no earned runs on 11 hits and three walks, striking out 30.
“It feels good to win. It was a bummer that I didn’t win much at Lawrence High,” said Cespedes, whose older brother Ignacio (LHS ’14) played on those outstanding teams led by Elvis Peralta and Mikey Guerrero. “This shows me where I’m at and where I can improve and get better. My control has been good, and I’m having fun. Going out there, I know these guys are going to produce runs, and they’re going to play great defense behind me.”
Baseball has been instant cohesion for the high school rivals-turned teammates.
“It’s like we’re meant to be friends because of baseball,” Cespedes said. “You have to click together if you want to win. We all have that one goal in mind. We want to win and get better.”
While he’s only a cog in Iarrobino’s arsenal, having Cespedes around has helped ease the massive loss suffered when all-conference standout Chase Lembo injured his foot. He could be done for the summer.
“He was playing so good through the high school season. I mean he was amazing,” said Cespedes. “Now, we just want him to get healthy and have an even better season next year.”
