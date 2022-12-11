% % W % L % DIV % CONF % SOS
1. Buffalo Bills % 9 % 3 % 1-2 % 6-2 % 0.541
2. Kansas City Chiefs % 9 % 3 % 3-0 % 5-3 % 0.486
3. Baltimore Ravens % 8 % 4 % 2-0 % 5-3 % 0.493
4. Tennessee Titans % 7 % 5 % 3-0 % 5-3 % 0.507
5. Cincinnati Bengals % 8 % 4 % 1-3 % 5-3 % 0.521
6. Miami Dolphins % 8 % 4 % 2-1 % 6-2 % 0.521
7. New York Jets % 7 % 5 % 2-2 % 5-4 % 0.521
__________________________________________
New England Patriots % 6 % 6 % 2-2 % 5-3 % 0.52
L.A. Chargers % 6 % 6 % 2-3 % 4-4 % 0.446
Cleveland Browns % 5 % 7 % 2-1 % 3-6 % 0.507
Pittsburgh Steelers % 5 % 7 % 1-2 % 2-6 % 0.554
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.