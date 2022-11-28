Patriots Vikings Football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after getting sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 33-26.

 Bruce Kluckhohn - freelancer, FR170893 AP

(NOTE: Top seed gets first round bye; top seven teams qualify for playoffs)

               AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM              REC. PCT      DIV       CONF

1 Kansas City   9-2  .818     3-0-0      5-2

2 Miami           8-3  .727     2-1         6-2

3 Tennessee    7-4   .636    3-0-0      5-3

4 Baltimore     7-4   .636    2-0-0      4-3

5 Buffalo        8-3   .727    0-2-0      5-2

6 Cincinnati    7-4   .636   1-3         4-3

7 N.Y. Jets     7-4   .636    2-2         5-4

_______________________________

8 New England  6-5     .545  2-1     5-2

9 L.A. Chargers  6-5    .545  2-2     4-3

10 Indianapolis  4-6    .409  1-3     4-4

11 Jacksonville  4-7    .364   1-2     4-4

12 Las Vegas    4-7     .364  2-2    3-5

13 Cleveland    4-7     .364  2-1    2-6

