(NOTE: Top seed gets first round bye; top seven teams qualify for playoffs)
AFC Playoff Standings
TEAM REC. PCT DIV CONF
1 Kansas City 9-2 .818 3-0-0 5-2
2 Miami 8-3 .727 2-1 6-2
3 Tennessee 7-4 .636 3-0-0 5-3
4 Baltimore 7-4 .636 2-0-0 4-3
5 Buffalo 8-3 .727 0-2-0 5-2
6 Cincinnati 7-4 .636 1-3 4-3
7 N.Y. Jets 7-4 .636 2-2 5-4
_______________________________
8 New England 6-5 .545 2-1 5-2
9 L.A. Chargers 6-5 .545 2-2 4-3
10 Indianapolis 4-6 .409 1-3 4-4
11 Jacksonville 4-7 .364 1-2 4-4
12 Las Vegas 4-7 .364 2-2 3-5
13 Cleveland 4-7 .364 2-1 2-6
