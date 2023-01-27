Sean Gray could have left high school hockey, like so many before him, for prep school or juniors.
But, after plenty of soul-searching, the returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star knew his work at Central Catholic wasn’t quite done.
“Prep school was definitely a thought that ran through my head a lot,” he said. “I had an idea of what that route would be, seeing my brother take that route at Tilton after his sophomore year at Central. After a lot of thought, thought, I felt like staying was the right choice, having a lot of the same guys and building a good bond together.
“I love Central. It means a lot to me, being a senior playing in my final season at Central, and it’s important for me to leave everything out on the ice for Central.”
The Raiders are certainly thrilled to have the two-time All-MVC/DCL Division 1 forward and four-year varsity standout back for one more go-around.
The high-scoring Gray has tallied eight goals so far this fall for the Raiders (6-6-2), who are ranked No. 18 in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
“Sean’s been a four-year varsity contributor who is a very coachable young man,” said Central Catholic coach DJ Conte. “He’s extremely responsible defensively while his patience and work ethic offer many contributions offensively. He’s a two-year captain and he always puts his team and teammates before himself. He is a true workhorse out there and it has been a pleasure to work with him.”
There was never a doubt in Gray’s mind, growing up in Lowell, that he would attend and play hockey for Central Catholic.
“My dad played at Central as well as my brother (Jack Gray),” said Sean. “I remember watching Central play at the (Salem) ICenter when I was a little kid and seeing inside the locker room. Everything was leading towards going Central, having a lot of my friends going too.
“I started hockey as a little kid and fell in love with it ever since. I would say my father and brother inspired me the most playing this sport. Waking up going to the Janas (Memorial Rink in Lowell) in the mornings, or playing pickup hockey in a bad snow storm with them are memories I will never forget.”
But Gray arrived at Central Catholic in a time of transition. The Raiders were two years removed from their last trip to the Super 8, and a year removed from a 3-12-4 campaign.
“Coming into Central during a time of rebuilding, I realized I could have an important role if I worked for it,” he said. “My freshman year went well, getting to play with older kids who helped me mature. I knew my following years would be really important for rebuilding and I wanted to help as much as I could.
“After my first few games I would say I was comfortable playing at this new intense level, but it wasn’t until sophomore year where I started to find my own on a talented team with older kids who took me under their wing. After our first game against Andover scoring two goals, it took a lot pressure off and starting playing the game comfortably.”
After scoring one goal as a freshman, Gray tallied two goals in his sophomore season debut, a win over Andover, and finished that season with 10 goals. He followed that up with 10 more goals last winter, a team-high 11 assists and earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
“Keys for getting pucks in the net is getting to the open areas, and getting the puck to the net,” he said. “This is something we have struggled with in the past and we continue to work on, trying to get more points on the scoreboard. When we are scoring goals, it’s when we win our 1-on-1 battles and are getting the puck to the net front.”
With prep school hockey likely next up, Gray wants to finished his high school career in style.
“Our goal for the rest of the season is to start playing to our expectations and go on a good streak before postseason starts,” he said. “We are going for a run in playoffs and I think we have the team to make it happen. The guys have worked hard and will be a major factor come postseason.”
