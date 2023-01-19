Camden Reiland knows that he’s a bit of an oddity.
The North Andover High senior is an elite track distance runner — who doesn’t run cross country.
“Basically all distance runners do cross country,” he said. “But I’ve played soccer my whole life, and I love soccer. My coaches were very understanding, but a lot of people did try to get me to switch to cross country. I don’t have that cross country base, but I always stuck to what I wanted to do and wasn’t going to let anyone change my mind. I wanted to finish my soccer career strong.”
Now, with his senior high school soccer season officially in the books, Reiland is fully focused on track. and a year after twice earning All-American honors as a relay runner at New Balance Nationals, Reiland is pumped for a breakout senior season.
“It’s so exciting to be back on the track,” he said. “This is my last season (indoor and outdoor), my last dance as a runner. Having that success in relays last year was so exciting. But this year I’m focused on individual stuff. I would love to get the guys back to Nationals, but I really want to transfer that success into individual events.”
So far, Reiland is off to a red-hot start.
On Sunday at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational, Reiland flew to a second-place finish in the 1,000-meter in 2:34.01 — finishing just .02 short of the North Andover school record and shattering his previous personal record (PR) of 2:39.79.
“I hadn’t run a real 1,000 since last year,” said Reiland. “We run without spikes at the (indoor track) league meets, so this was my first time running a real race with real spikes. It was really exciting. I wasn’t expecting that in my first real 1,000 in a long time.”
Reiland followed that up at the Northeast Invitational by leading the distance medley relay to a fourth-place finish.
North Andover boys indoor track coach Jason Guarente is thrilled to have Reiland back on the track.
“Every time Cam steps on the track it seems like our entire team is watching to see what he can do,” said Guarente. “He leads by example and has been a great captain for us so far this year.”
While Reiland spent the fall playing soccer — he was a captain and starting defender — while most of his teammates were running cross country, he said there was no issue reintegrating into the team.
“My teammates really welcomed me back warmly,” he said. “It’s so great to have a community to push me and make me better every day. They really challenge me.”
Last spring, Reiland teamed with Ryan Connolly, Ronan McGarry and Jack Determan to take third in the championship division 4xmile relay and second in the championship 4x800 relay at New Balance Nationals — earning All-American honors for both finishes — which he called a tremendous honor.
While he has been off to a fast start in the 1,000, Reiland said it’s the mile that’s his true favorite event. Last winter, he placed third in the event at the Division 1 championship (4:24.91). Last spring, he was sixth at Division 2s (4:23.04) and eighth at All-States (4:21.97).
“I can run anything from the 400 to the 2-mile,” he said. “But the mile is my sweet spot. It’s not too long, not 16 laps. You have to know how to pace yourself and know when to use spurts of energy at the right times. It’s very strategic.”
And while he might be a rarity not running cross country, be believes that playing soccer and running track have made him better in both sports.
“When I played defense in soccer, if the coach wanted me to run up and help, track gave me the speed and endurance to play the whole game and keep running. and soccer has made me a better leader for track. I’m working to transfer that leadership from soccer to bring my distance teammates together. I want to be a strong leader as a captain.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.