The two-year wait is finally over for Lawrence's Joe Howshan.
After losing one season to the COVID-19 pandemic, then another full season to injury, the time has finally arrived for the former Central Catholic star.
When Bentley University kicks off its season on Friday, Howshan will play his first football game since 2019.
"It feels great!" said Howshan, who was a top special teamer for the Falcons as a freshman. "The last two years have been tough. That time off has made me appreciate the game that I love that much more, and showed me what the game of football really means to me. Any time I'm out there, I think about how much not playing football hurt, and how much I love being out there."
Howshan is the starting strong safety for Bentley, which opens the 2022 season on Friday by traveling to West Chester University (Penn.) for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
"There's nothing like game day," he said. "I love preparing all day. When the National Anthem plays and I get those pregame jitters, I love that feeling. I have loved preparing for the game this week. And when the game starts, I think it will be back to usual."
No one is happier to have Howshan back than Bentley head coach Alvin Reynolds, who was the defensive backs coach when Howshan arrived.
"We're expecting big things from Joe," said Reynolds, who spent 19 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. "Joe is poised to be the player we always knew he could be. He's explosive, physical and tough. He's fast. If he was three inches taller, he would be playing for (a Division 1) school."
PROMISING COLLEGE START
Howshan joined Bentley after a stellar career at Central Catholic (class of 2019). He was a four-year varsity standout for the Raiders. He made 216 tackles and 14 interceptions as a safety and rushed 1,112 yards in his career, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a junior and a senior. He was also a top hurdler in track.
The following fall, Howshan stepped in as a core special teams player for Bentley, making five tackles.
"It was a great season," said Howshan, who had an interception in his college debut. "I got in a few times at defensive back, but my main role was special teams. Myself and my teammates took a lot of pride in being the special teams unit. Whatever your role is on the team, you have to buy into that. I bought in on special teams."
COVID CANCELS SEASON
Howshan was ready for more success as a sophomore. But that season never happened.
On Aug. 7, 2020, the Northeast-10 announced the fall season would be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"That hurt a lot," he said. "My whole team was grinding every day, preparing for the season. Even when we were sent home during the spring semester, everyone was working out and doing drills at home, preparing for the season.
"When we found out midway through the summer that the season was cancelled, we started working out, hoping there would be a spring season. But it didn't happen. It would have been easy to slack off, but we stayed locked in through all the uncertainty. We made sure to keep putting school and football first."
LOSING SEASON TO INJURY
More trouble struck for Howshan as he prepared for the 2021 season -- when he suffered a groin injury that would turn out to be season-ending.
"I injured my groin during summer 7-on-7 drills," he said. "Then I rushed it coming back and hurt it again the third day of camp. I kept trying to rehab and get back on the field, but it just wouldn't heal and get back to the way it was. It hurt so much to see the other guys on the field. I wanted to be out there grinding through every practice and workout."
Not able to play, Howshan tried to help the team in any way he could.
"I thought to myself, 'If I'm not playing in the game, I'll do whatever I can to help my team,'" he said. "I helped the coaches out if they needed me to do anything duing practices. And during games, I would do anything from getting teammates water to writing down plays if the coaches needed it. I would help out in scouting situations. I was just kind of there to do anything."
RETURN TO THE FIELD
Howshan faced a battle to get back on the field this fall.
"I even missed some of spring practices because of the groin injury," he said. "But my physical therapist switched up what he was doing, and I was able to play some some spring ball. I then had a good offseason, and had the summer to get myself back into football shape.
"I learned to take better care of my body. After last year, I learned to hydrate and, most important, listen to my body. But I feel great now."
He is currently undecided if he will return next fall, since he still has two years of eligibility. Right now, he's focused on 2022.
"The goal is to help my team win as many games as possible," he said. "Last year we made the playoffs, but lost in the first round. This time, we don't just want to make the playoffs. We want to make a postseason run."
