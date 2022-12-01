Madeline Kennedy knew something was very wrong.
Running — the sport she had fallen in love with as a child — was making her sick.
“While running, I had a lot of difficulty breathing,” said Kennedy. “For a while, my doctor thought I might have exercise-induced asthma or vocal cord dysfunction. I didn’t actually show many signs of illness outside of my running. But when I ran it was bad. It wasn’t until April (of 2022) that doctors finally diagnosed what was wrong.”
At the end of a difficult sophomore seasons for North Andover cross country and track in 2021-22, doctors finally discovered the root of her trouble.
Kennedy was diagnosed with an iron deficiency in April of this year. and now, with proper treatment, she delivered a breakout season for the Scarlet Knights in cross country, and plans to do the same in track.
The junior ran a personal record of 20:40 for a 5K (3.1 miles) this fall, shattering her previous PR of 27.32, emerging as a top runner for North Andover.
“Once she was diagnosed and given the proper treatment, her times began to drop... and drop... and drop,” said North Andover girls cross country and track coach Rick Dellechiaie. “She wasn’t close to being a varsity runner last year. She went from running about 30 minutes at last year’s league meet to running 20:40 at this year’s State Divisional meet. Even though you can’t compare cross country course times like track times, 10 minutes is a huge difference over 3.1 miles.”
Kennedy’s diagnosis actually happened by accident.
“We found out about the iron deficiency unintentionally,” said Kennedy. “While doing routine blood work that they do every couple of years, they found I was anemic.
“I just take iron supplements daily, and they’ve made such a massive difference in how I feel, mainly while running. Now, not only can a run much faster, I also can pace more consistently and I have a much easier time breathing.”
As soon as her treatments started, Kennedy began seeing results.
“I think when I first realized there was a big difference was last spring, when I ran a half marathon almost 30 minutes faster than the half marathon I ran that past fall,” said Kennedy, who began running as a third grader, running with her father. “Then another big moment was the first workout of this cross country season, since I was hitting way faster times than in the past.”
In the fall, Kennedy finished fourth overall (23:44.5) in a meet against Lawrence and Tewksbury and sixth (22:20.44) in a meet vs. Andover and Haverhill. She was also North Andover’s No. 3 finisher (20:40.30) at the MIAA Division 1B Cross Country Championship.
“I think my biggest accomplishment was how I was able to help contribute to the team (that finished 9-1), like when we qualified for All-States,” said Kennedy, “especially since many of our normal top runners had been out with injuries. I had such big changes in my race times, for example there is almost a ten minute difference between my slowest 5K last year and my fastest one this year.”
Kennedy is now pumped for indoor track, which kicked off this week, and outdoor track.
“In track I typically run the mile or the 800 meters in track,” she said. “ I’m really excited to start the track season because it will be exciting to see the improvements I can make in these events, since the last times I ran them was only when I first started taking iron.”
