After months of frustration, Andover’s Thomas Manty picked the right time to return to the Brown University lineup.
“I came back from Christmas break with a chip on my shoulder, and went to work,” said Manty. “I thought I would be nervous, but the first game back was at Merrimack College, and being out there felt like home. I grew up playing there. Playing in front of my friends and family was a big factor to my success. It’s definitely one of those moments that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
After playing in just one game before the winter break due to injury, Manty returned to help Brown University upset Merrimack College — then the No. 8-ranked team in the country — back on Jan. 7. and he’s been hot ever since.
The former Central Catholic and Phillips Academy Eagle-Tribune All-Star has contributed two goals and three assists in six games since returning to the lineup.
“I’m super excited to be back with my teammates,” said Manty. “It’s been a bumpy road getting to this point. I’m just happy to be a small piece in the team’s recent success.”
Manty — who scored 52 goals between stops with Central Catholic (2014-17), leading the Raiders to their only Super 8 title game, and Phillips Academy (2017-19) before embarking on a two-year junior hockey journey — was pumped to enter his sophomore season for Brown after scoring three goals for the Bears last winter.
But Manty’s 2022-23 season was derailed before it started.
“I got hurt in mid-September and didn’t come back until early November,” said Manty. “I was having trouble with my hip flexors and groins. One day I felt like something pulled in that region and continued skating since it was almost the end of practice. The next day I could hardly walk. I tried coming back a few times but it was just one of those injuries that needed time. It was very frustrating to say the least since I had prepared so much for this season.”
Manty finally returning to action at Merrimack College, where he played hockey growing up, and contributed an assist in Brown’s 6-2 upset of the Warriors.
The return came in front of 40 family members — including his dad, longtime local high school coach Scott Manty — and former teammates from his high school days.
He followed that performance by scoring goals in back-to-back games, against Rensselaer and Dartmouth.
“I feel fortunate I was able to get back in the lineup,” said Manty. “There is no better feeling in this world than scoring a goal. Scoring the first one was such a huge relief, and really helped to build on the my confidence. Scoring in those games makes the adversity from the first half completely worth it.”
Now he hopes to continue that success and finish the season strong.
“I think my role on the team this year is to add high levels of offense, whether that be scoring, assisting, or just creating chances,” he said. “As well as bringing lots of energy and a high intensity. My goal for the rest of the season is to continue being an asset to the team and pushing for a deep playoff run.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.