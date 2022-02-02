As frustrating as the 2020-21 basketball season was for many in Massachusetts — limited to 10 games and no postseason due to COVID-19 concerns — Central Catholic’s Claire Finney would have given anything to take part in any way.
Instead, a knee injury that required two surgeries and a brutal six-month recovery forced her to become a spectator for what should have been her third varsity season.
“It was pretty devastating,” said Finney. “All I wanted was to play basketball, and meanwhile, I could barely walk. For more than a month I couldn’t walk. It was awful not being able to be out there with my team. That was really tough.”
After missing her junior season due to a severely dislocated knee cap suffered playing in fall basketball, Finney has finally returned to the court.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard from Haverhill is averaging 17.2 points per game with 16 3-pointers, helping lead Central Catholic to an 11-2 record. She knocked down six 3-pointers on her way to 22 points in a win over her hometown Haverhill High two weeks ago.
"Claire has been so resilient," said Central Catholic coach Casey Grange. "It killed her to have to sit out for a whole year and really only got the clear this past fall. For her to do what she's done for us this season says a lot about her work ethic and passion for the game. I truly believe she's just hitting her stride. She has grown tremendously as a player, but more so as a teammate and leader from freshmen year to now.
"I'm so proud of how far she has come and hope we have many more games left together."
Next, Finney is looking forward to leading her Raiders into action hosting their unbeaten archrival Andover High on Friday (6:30 p.m.) The Golden Warriors beat Central 50-37 back on Dec. 18.
“I think I speak for my whole team when I say we’re very excited to finally get back on the court against them (Andover),” said Finney. “We didn’t like the final score of the last game, but it just added motivation to work harder every day. The energy has been great, so I’m confident we’ll be ready on Friday.
“It’s always awesome to battle them. We take every game seriously, but there’s always some extra fire in us when we play Andover. It’s something that makes you push yourself harder every day and go all out, and you take the losses personally.”
Injury derails career
After averaging 10.5 points per game with 40 3-pointers as a freshman, then 8.7 points a game with 22 3’s as a sophomore, earning All-MVC honors, Finney was looking forward to a big 2020-21.
But her junior season ended before it began.
“During a fall league game I went up to catch a stray ball and my kneecap dislocated as I landed,” said Finney. “Because this was my second knee dislocation, the force broke my kneecap into two pieces. I so wasn’t ready for it to happen again. Adrianna Niles was the first person to run over to me and that’s all I really remember from it.”
The recovery would be a long and difficult one.
“I needed two surgeries,” she said. “The first surgery was to put in screws to make my kneecap whole again. The recovery from this was absolutely brutal. My leg was locked straight for about a month and I couldn’t walk for almost two months. I did physical therapy for five months which involved regaining my muscle and my range of motion, and then starting to move.
“The process was extremely tedious and at times painful, but it was necessary. The second surgery was to remove one of the screws. Had this surgery gone slightly differently, there’s a chance I would still not be playing yet.”
Hoops comeback
Once doctors cleared her, Finney set her eyes on returning to basketball.
“After such a grueling physical challenge, a lot of the obstacles of returning are mental,” she said. “Getting a feel for the game back and regaining confidence is really what’s made me feel like myself again. Basketball has always been a huge part of my life so I never felt quite right without it. It was hard when I first came back to embrace contact and not be afraid of jumping so being able to do that has felt a lot better.
“I still don’t feel like I’m at full strength, but every day, I notice progress physically and emotionally which has been great. I worked for almost a year with really no end in sight, so to be able to see results and see the effort translate into how I’m playing is an amazing feeling. I still have so much work left to do but the support I get from my coaches and team is what’s really been helping me this season”
Finney scored 10 points in her first game back, a win over Bishop Guertin, added 16 points against Bishop Fenwick and 14 points in a win over Methuen.
“I want to continue to get back to where I was before the injury,” she said. “Hopefully that leads to positive outcomes in the games. We have a lot to work on, but I’m confident we have the focus and endurance to keep pushing each other, and I think that we’re in good shape.”
