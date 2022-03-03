When Owen Kneeland and his Methuen High hockey teammates took the ice to start this winter, they set two major goals.
“We wanted to win our division and qualify for the state tournament,” said Kneeland. “When we went on a six-game winning streak at the beginning of the season, we realized we had a team that could compete with anyone.”
Led by Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3 Player of the Year Kneeland, the Rangers have accomplished that and more.
The MVC/DCL Division 3 champions have rolled to a 12-6-2 record this winter, matching the program’s most wins in at least 15 years. The 2016-17 team finished 12-6-4.
Methuen will kick off the postseason on Friday, when the No. 19-seeded Rangers travel to face No. 14 Dracut/Tyngsboro (14-6-4) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell (7 p.m.) The two teams faced off three times in the regular season, with Methuen winning twice.
“The team is confident and excited for the opportunity to play in the state tournament,” said Kneeland. “We feel that we can make a deep tournament run. We have one of the most potent lines in the MVC, senior leadership on the blue line, and young, skilled players ready to make contributions. Another strength is the union between our goaltenders, who continue to challenge and support each other.”
At the center of that success is do-it-all Kneeland, a junior co-captain.
“Owen plays offense and defense for us depending on the score, and he does both very well,” said Methuen head coach Bill Blackwell. “We also count on him for big goals.”
Kneeland has scored 13 goals this winter, second most on the Rangers. He tallied his first career hat trick in a win over Amesbury, added a two-goal game against Shawsheen and scored a goal in each of the Rangers’ wins over Dracut/Tyngsboro.
A three-year varsity player, Kneeland scored twice as a freshman, and added four goals in nine games during last winter’s COVID-shortened season.
“Scoring goals is really just about finding open space,” said Kneeland. “Our line has been able to do that very efficiently this season. We move the puck to the open guy, lanes open up and the puck ends up in the back of the net. (With the hat trick) there is no feeling like being able to help your team win a game. It was great come out and avenge a loss from early in the season.
“On defense, we pride ourselves on ensuring that we are not on the ice when the other team scores.We make sure we are in the right position and on the right side of the puck in our zone.”
Kneeland plays on the top line with his brother, sophomore Noah Kneeland (10 goals) and leading scorer Jack Allard (18 goals).
“It’s a great opportunity to be able to play with my brother Noah, who I’ve spent countless hours with on our backyard rink,” said Owen. “Our playing styles compliment each other. We are able to read off each other, and help the team win hockey games. and it’s been a true privileged to be a captain as a junior, along with Danny Field.”
Kneeland — who is also a baseball player who attributes his hand-eye-coordination in part to his work on the diamond — now hopes to lead his Rangers to playoff success.
“Our goal is to make a run,” he said. “We want to go as far as we can in the tournament. We’re young, but we believe we have a group that can do it.”
