It would have been easy for Methuen’s Xander Silva to be overtaken by frustration.
After missing out on the Methuen High starting quarterback job last fall, a position his father once held, Silva could have been disgruntled, pouted and spread negativity.
But resentment was never on the table.
“Losing the quarterback job last year was rough,” said Silva. “But I didn’t let it affect me very long. I let that fuel me to play a role somewhere on the field.”
That’s exactly what 6-foot-1, 185-pound speedster and 2022 senior captain has done.
Silva earned a starting job at safety last fall, and now he’ll add starting receiver to his resume when Methuen High kicks off its season on Friday, by hosting Lynn English (7 p.m.)
“The team and I are super excited for Friday,” said Silva. “It’s a big statement game for the team as well as stepping up to expectations made last year. The team is looking real good. We’re a talented group of guys and we have depth in all positions. The Rangers are going to be a very entertaining team to watch.”
His resilience and work on the field have greatly impressed Rangers head coach Tom Ryan.
“Xander lost out on the QB position, but he has really stepped up on defense and now at receiver,” said Ryan. “He’s really embraced his role.”
There was a time when it appeared Silva could be Methuen’s quarterback of the future, following in the footsteps of his father Chuck (MHS class of 1992). In his first extended varsity action — the finale of the 2021 COVID-moved spring season — Silva ran for 148 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, on 16 carries in a win over North Andover.
But the following fall, Silva found himself stuck behind then-sophomore Drew Eason, who went on to earn Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
“It was tough, but Drew earned that spot and showed it with the numbers he put up last season,” said Silva. “I won the safety job, and we won games and I was able to play a part on defense. Defensive back is a great position. Not only do we get to hit, but we’re able to fly around and cause turnovers with interceptions.”
Now, he will also be relied upon to step up to solidify a receiver group that was hit hard by graduation.
“I had the idea of moving to receiver and I proposed the thought to coach (offensive coordinator Ryan) Dugan,” said Silva, who will still serve as backup QB. “He told me he had the same idea in mind. I had never played the position prior to this year, but it was a fairly easy transition thanks to our great receiver coach, (Brian) Szettella.
“Playing wide receiver has been very enjoyable and I’m very glad I made the switch. Our team won the Northeast East Regional 7v7 tournament, where I got my first feel at receiver.”
Silva — whose sophomore brother Gage is a promising receiver/defensive back — now hopes to lead the Rangers to some major wins this fall.
“My goals for the season are to beat Marshfield after a very close lost to them last year (34-33),” he said, “and it has also always been a big goal for me while growing up to beat Central Catholic once I reached high school.”
RANGER DANGER-OUS OFFENSE
Methuen heads into the 2022 season led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Drew Eason.
As a sophomore last spring, Eason completed 147 of 218 passes for 1,928 yards (third in the area) and 17 touchdowns. In the Rangers’ playoff win over powerhouse Everett, he threw for 249 yards and two TDs — including the game-winner with 3:55 left in the game.
Eason has drawn interest from Division 1-AA schools like Yale, UNH and the University of Pennsylvania.
This season, thought, Eason will have to break in an inexperienced receiver corps. The top receiver, statistically, back is tight end Anesti Touma, who caught 24 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns.
Other players the Rangers will be relying heavily upon are Silva, and sophomore running back Shane Eason (Drew’s brother) — who showed big play ability in his varsity time last fall.
The offensive line will be anchored by returners Jared Rao and Josiris Gomez.
JEAN LEADS DEFENSE
Nose guard Joe Jean came out of nowhere to earn Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in 2021, his first year of high school football as a junior.
He had 25 tackles for loss and 50 quarterback pressures, earning team defensive MVP and All-MVC Division 1.
“He is lightning fast and made some big plays,” said Ryan.
Touma also turns in big plays as a linebacker, while Silva and Shane Eason are playmakers as defensive backs.
Speedy sophomore receiver/defensive back Josh Kwakye, the brother of Eagle-Tribune All-Star Peter Kwakye, is an athlete to watch.
