If the Red Sox make the playoffs, they will owe Ryan Brasier a huge debt.
It can’t be overstated how big the reliever has been for the Red Sox down the stretch. With the bullpen in shambles thanks to injuries and ineffectiveness, Brasier has stepped up and given the team some of its most important innings despite missing the first five months of the season due to injury.
Since returning from Triple-A for the Mets series on Sept. 21, Brasier has turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances. He’s pitched the last four days in a row, something he said he’s never done before in his life, and Saturday he wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam while ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Red Sox pick up their biggest win of the season.
“Pitching four days in a row, somebody asked me ‘do I need a day?’ and I said I’ve had five months of days,” Brasier said after Saturday’s 5-3 win. “I’m more than ready to keep it going and keep pitching in these situations and taking the ball whenever they need me.”
That Brasier is here after everything he’s been through is nothing short of miraculous. The 34-year-old righty has endured the toughest year of his life, one that has brought profound adversity both on and off the field.
First, Brasier lost his father, who died unexpectedly in February and with whom he was very close. Then, a few days before the end of Spring Training, Brasier strained his calf and started the season on the injured list.
Brasier was on track to return by midseason before a terrifying freak accident thrust his future into uncertainty. While pitching in a simulated game at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers he was hit in the head by a line drive, suffering a concussion that landed him in the hospital.
Beyond his physical injuries, the psychological impact was substantial, but Brasier never doubted he’d be back before all was said and done.
“I fully anticipated getting back with the team and helping them win games,” Brasier said. “Whether it was the fifth inning to the ninth inning or wherever in between.”
Brasier’s return in early September couldn’t have come at a better time as the team was in the midst of a serious COVID-19 outbreak, but even after making it back he faced one last test. When infected players started coming back, Brasier found himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble and was briefly optioned to Triple-A Worcester, something he admits he wasn’t particularly happy about.
“It lit a fire under my butt and I knew I had to come back and prove myself again and again, and fortunately I keep getting these situations where I can go in and keep doing it.”
Now, Brasier might be one of the team’s most trusted arms, and it’s fair to say he’ll be a key part of the bullpen equation going forward.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.