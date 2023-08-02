Andover’s Jake Dalton had already made history in the hammer throw at legendary Dartmouth College.
He broke a 32-year-old school record, won a New England title against Division 1 competition, and earned the school’s track Athlete of the Year.
Now, the former Andover High star is ready to step up, and take on the country’s truly premier athletes.
Dalton has transferred to compete in track and field — in his passion, the hammer throw — for Ole Miss (the University of Mississippi) of the elite Southeastern Conference (SEC).
“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete for Ole Miss,” said Dalton. “Being able to compete for a bigtime SEC school is something that so many dedicated track and field athletes aspire to. I just feel lucky and blessed to have been offered a spot with a scholarship on such a talented roster.
“I’ll be training with some extremely skilled throwers, and the coaching is world class. John Smith, who is the current throws coach, is an Olympic-level coach in my event. Being able to tap into his years of experience will be invaluable for my growth as an athlete. “
Dalton joins Ole Miss after a record-setting career in the hammer throw at Dartmouth.
This past spring, Dalton set the Dartmouth school record in the hammer (214-6), shattering the old record (210-4) that was set in 1991. The record throw was good for second at the Duke Invitational, topping athletes from the University of North Carolina, Michigan State, the University of Pittsburgh and others.
He also won the NEICAAA Outdoor Track Championship (211-10), besting the runner-up from Northeastern University (204-5), and qualified for NCAA East Regionals for the second straight season.
“It meant a lot to be able to set the Dartmouth record this past spring,” said Dalton, a 2019 Andover High graduate who threw the discus and shot put for the Golden Warriors. “It was one of my goals as an undergraduate athlete, and something that I was striving for in general because it was a solid mark to surpass.
“Breaking the over 30-year-old record is something that I deeply cherish and am immensely grateful for. Just seeing my hard work in the circle and at the gym pay off on the competitive stage is the driving force that keeps a lot of us athletes engaged in the sport. That being said, I am by no means satisfied.”
FROM DARTMOUTH TO OLE MISS
Dalton graduated from Dartmouth in the spring, but retained eligibility because of the seasons that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to continue his career, Dalton began exploring Division 1 college options.
“The NCAA awarded athletes from my class at Dartmouth two seasons of outdoor track eligibility and one season of indoor eligibility due to COVID,” he explained. “Due to the amount of time I lost in addition to the fact that I had these extra seasons I could use, this decision felt like a no-brainer. Especially considering where I’m at right now, placement-wise, in the NCAA. I think that I have a real chance at getting up towards the top of the NCAA over these next two years.
“I ended up graduating with a double major in Environmental Studies and Anthropology. In terms of transferring, the Ivy league is unique in that it doesn’t typically allow graduate students to compete, so I wouldn’t have been able to use the extra eligibility I received at Dartmouth. I absolutely loved my time at Dartmouth and grew immensely as both an athlete and an individual there. I wouldn’t take it back for the world. At Ole Miss, I plan to go for an MBA.”
After weighing his options, he chose Ole Miss as his next home.
“First of all, it’s down south so you get the advantage of being able to train outside year-round,” he said. “For the hammer, it’s important to be able to get consistent repetitions in throughout the year because the event requires such specific strength. If you don’t throw much in the winter, it takes longer to rebound in the spring. Also, one of my good friends who I threw hammer with in high school goes there and has only had good things to say about the program there as well as the people.
“Additionally, the coaching is extremely good for my event, so I will be able to get constructive feedback on my throws as well as in the weight room, where I still have much room for improvement. Lastly, it’s an SEC school, so I definitely gravitated towards Ole Miss in that regard due to the amount of resources available to athletes.”
While he knows it will be a challenge, Dalton says he feels ready for the improved competition.
“It will certainly be a different culture down there in the south,” he said. “It will be a change, but it’s something that I’m looking forward to. Being able to have the experiences of attending both Dartmouth and Ole Miss is something that I think will be very gratifying, since each place offers their own unique aspects of the college experience. The school size will be much larger and there is definitely more of an emphasis on sports down in that conference. It will be interesting to be a part of that culture. I thing that it will offer me many opportunities to grow.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
