Jake Wise desperately needed a change.
After three seasons with Boston University hockey — which were plagued by injury, frustration and COVID-19 — the former Eagle-Tribune MVP from Central Catholic found himself at a crossroads in his career on the ice.
Wise needed a fresh start, and Ohio State offered just that.
“My time at Boston University was very frustrating,” said Wise, who grew up in North Andover. “The whole time I was playing there, I knew I could still be the player I always was. Not being able to show that was rough. Going to Ohio State has been a huge weight off my shoulders.”
After the major move, Wise showed why the Chicago Blackhawks selected him in the 2018 NHL draft, and why he was part of the USA Hockey National Development Program.
Wise transferred to Ohio State, and delivered a breakout season this past winter, scoring 10 goals and added 18 assists in 35 games for the Buckeyes. That after scoring three goals in 50 games for BU.
“I love it at Ohio State,” said Wise, who will return for his final year of eligibility next winter. “Everything about being there is unbelievable. I love the players, love the coaches. I love the history of the program. Transferring to Ohio State is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
BECOMING A STAR
At Central Catholic, Wise proved himself as one of the top hockey prospects in Eagle-Tribune area history.
In two seasons with Central, Wise scored 32 goals and added 48 assists, leading the Raiders to a pair of Super 8 berths. He was named Eagle-Tribune MVP as a sophomore and All-Star as a freshman.
Before he even arrived at Central, he had committed to Boston University, and during his sophomore year, he took time off to lead Team USA to gold in the Junior Olympics.
“Jake is just amazing to watch,” said then-Central coach Mike Jankowski at the time. “In my 15 years of coaching, I’ve never seen anyone like him.”
Following his sophomore season, Wise was selected to the United States Men’s National Under-17 hockey team, and moved to Plymouth, Mich., to train full-time as a member of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
TROUBLE, FRUSTRATION AT BU
Wise’s bad luck began the season before college. Playing for the U.S. National Under-18 Team, Wise suffered a broken clavicle (collar bone) in the second game of the season.
He joined Boston University for the 2018-19 season, but the injury bug hit again. A torn labrum in his shoulder limited Wise to just 12 games, notching two assists.
“It was a tough time,” he said. “It took a while before I could take full contact again. I couldn’t really do full contact through the summer, and the season came up pretty quick after that. It took me a while to get going for my sophomore season.”
Wise showed impressive flashes as a sophomore, scoring two goals and adding 11 assists in 33 games. But that season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wise then contracted COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season, and was limited to just five games.
“Junior season was a complete mess,” he said. “I got COVID, and the policy to return was really strict. I couldn’t play for 35 days, I had to deal with a lot of things. I didn’t really play that season.
“My time at BU was definitely tough, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I learned so much about myself. I loved my teammates, and that was a big part of why I didn’t transfer sooner. I loved the school. But I needed a change.”
TRANSFER, SUCCESS AT OHIO STATE
Wise decided to transfer prior to the 2021-22 season, and he fell in love with Ohio State.
“From the first call I had with the coaches, I just loved them,” said Wise. “I never got to tour the campus because of COVID, but we had such a great relationship right away. They have had so many great seasons. Ohio State is a team that is always so competitive. They have had so many winning seasons. Once I got there, I felt like myself again.”
He notched his first assist in Ohio State’s second game of the winter, and his first goal in Game No. 5. His 10 goals were tied for second on the Buckeyes, and his 28 points were third most.
“Once transferring became official, I just felt so refreshed and felt like I could finally play with no pressure,” he said. “I was just so excited to get out there and play. After I scored my first goal (against Michigan State), and finally got that out of the way, I started to feel really great. I can’t wait to go back to OSU for my final season.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.