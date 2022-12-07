Central Catholic’s Jaden Wiggins had the tools and the talent. But throughout the college football recruiting process, he always seemed to hear one concern from Division 1 coaches.
“My height was a big factor,” said the 6-foot, 250-pound Wiggins. “A lot of coaches wouldn’t look at me because I’m a shorter guy. I felt like players I was better than got more looks because of my height.”
Finally, Wiggins has found his perfect fit.
The Raiders star offensive/defensive lineman has committed to play football at Division 1-A (FBS) UMass Amherst on a full scholarship, he announced on Monday.
“I’m very excited,” said Wiggins, who plans to play defensive line in college. “UMass Amherst, especially coach (head coach Don) Brown, looked past my height and still showed me plenty of love. I can’t wait to show him what I can do next year. I am truly blessed for the opportunity to continue my athletic and academic journey at UMass.”
Wiggins is set to become the third member of his family to play college football at the highest level. His father, New England Patriots Super Bowl champ Jermaine Wiggins, played football at Marshall and Georgia and his brother, fellow former Central Catholic star Jermaine Wiggins Jr., is a freshman defensive lineman at Arizona.
“Congrats bud, you worked your butt off for this opportunity,” Jermaine Sr. posted on Twitter. “But this is just the beginning, the real work starts now.”
Jaden recently closed out his third season as a mainstay at offensive guard and defensive tackle for Central Catholic, leading the Raiders to a 9-3 record and a trip to the Division 1 semifinals. Central scored 28.5 points a game and allowed 15.0 points a game on defense.
But Wiggins said the college recruiting process was a challenging one, due in large part to his lacking the ideal height for a defensive linemen.
“I would say it was very stressful,” said Wiggins. “The height was a big factor. A lot of coaches looked past me. I feel like I can do anything a taller guy can. It stunk. At the end of the (Central Catholic) season, I was scared. There was no more film and no more highlights to send out to coaches. My dad an I talked about a PG (post-graduate) year. It was tough.”
However, once Wiggins began talking to Brown — a veteran defensive coach now in his second stint as UMass head coach — everything clicked.
“Coach Brown doesn’t care about my height,” said Wiggins. “He saw me as a good football player and leader. He looked at my film and saw how strong, quick and athletic I am, and looked past height. Coach Brown loved me. He’s a Massachusetts guy (born in Spencer, Mass.) and liked that I’m an in-state guy.
“I got the official offer (from UMass) last Monday. I talked to my mom and dad, and they loved the school. It makes it a lot easier being close to home. It’s been tough having my brother so far away in Arizona. I was tired of waiting, so I made the decision.”
Wiggins feels he can fit in wherever Brown and his staff ask him to play on the defensive line.
“I love defensive line,” he said. “D-line’s always been where my heart is at. I grew up playing defensive line. I can be an inside guy, playing the ‘3-technique.’ But I can also play the edge (defensive end). I can do it all in the trenches, and I can’t wait to show what I can do.”
