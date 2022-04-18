When the news made it’s way to Steve Zella that star Charlie Dean was returning to North Andover High, the Scarlet Knights’ head lacrosse coach was initially cautious.
“I was excited, but at first I didn’t believe it,” said Zella with a laugh. “Charlie is a game-changer. He can do it all, and most importantly, he’s willing to do anything to win and beat the best teams.”
The news, as it turned out, was 100% true.
After transferring to prep school the Governor’s Academy (Newbury) following a promising freshman season with North Andover High, Dean made the decision to transfer back to his hometown school for his senior campaign.
North Andover is currently unbeaten at 4-0, and Dean couldn’t be happier to be a Scarlet Knight again.
“Putting my North Andover jersey on for the first time after coming back definitely felt special,” said Dean, a Saint Anselm lacrosse recruit. “The memories I had of growing up came back to me wearing a Knights jersey again.
“I was excited and a little nervous when I first put it on after a couple of years away. Wearing a jersey for the program that you grew up playing for gives you more motivation to win and, especially as a senior, I want to try my best to succeed for North Andover.”
So far, Dean’s return has been a smashing success.
The midfielder has scored 10 goals, including a season-high four in a win over Central Catholic. But Zella says his game is about more than scoring.
“When the game is on the line, I want him to have the ball every time,” said Zella. “Charlie doesn’t worry about his stats. He does everything to win games. Against Andover, he had assists on five of Jack Ferullo’s six goals. Charlie takes faceoffs, plays defense and is a great playmaker. We want him on the field as much as possible.”
Promising start, leaving North Andover
Dean began his North Andover High career with a bang three years ago. The then-freshman scored an overtime game-winning goal against Burlington, and added a winning goal in double-overtime against Chelmsford.
“We could see he had something special from the start,” said Zella. “It says something when a freshman can score winning goals like that.”
But, heading into his sophomore year, Dean made the decision to transfer to the Governor’s Academy.
“After talking to my family, we thought Governor’s gave me a great opportunity to improve my academics and athletics since I was really into hockey,” said Dean, the son of Boston Bruins assistant coach Kevin Dean. “They had a great program and I knew other transfer students. Telling my (North Andover) teammates and friends that I was leaving was really hard, but mostly everyone understood.”
A Scarlet Knight again
After injuries derailed his hockey career, Dean made the decision to transfer back to North Andover High.
“I decided to transfer back towards the end of my junior lacrosse season because of injuries,” he said. “I was coming off shoulder surgery for a torn labrum, and I dislocated it again in the middle of the season and I decided to wait to get surgery until after I was done playing which was in September,” he said.
“I would miss my senior hockey season, and hockey was a big reason why I transferred there, so my family and I thought it was best if I went back to North Andover High for my senior year.”
Dean has scored at least once each game this spring, and has scored at least three goals twice. He now hopes to end this season with a bang.
“We would love to make a run at the state championship,” he said. “I think we have the tools and work ethic to do it. Now, we just need to execute our game plan for the rest of the season and I think we’ll have success.”
Leading boys scorers
With the season now more than two full weeks old, here’s a look at some of the area’s most dangerous boys scorers.
Patrick Roy scored 12 goals in North Andover’s first two games, wins over Central Catholic and Haverhill, and has 15 goals in four games. Teammate Jack Ferullo has tallied a team-high 16 goals, and Dean has 10 goals.
Will McKinnon has scored at least one goal in all five of Methuen’s games, including a season-best five in a win over Haverhill. He has 10 goals for the season, while teammate David Rizzo has seven goals.
Haverhill’s Ty Lescord has scored three goals in each of the Hillies’ last two games, and Timberlane has only played two goals, but Eric George already has eight goals.
Whittier’s Kody DiCredico is off to a fast start, with 13 goals in four games. His brother Kyle has two goals, and Connor Walsh has eight goals.
The Andover, Salem and Central Catholic coaches have not reported complete scorers.
Girls top scorersA few girls have also been posting stellar statistics.
Fresh off helping Andover girls basketball to the Division 1 state title game, Tess Gobiel has been hot in lacrosse. She has tallied 23 goals in six games. Rose MacLean has scored nine goals.
Central Catholic has been led by Kerri Finneran (16 goals), Nicolette Licare (12 goals) and Grace Lydon (7 goals).
Methuen’s Vanessa Andreotolla has tallied 14 goals in four games, and Alex Bushey has scored eight goals for Haverhill.
North Andover freshman Isabella Robinson has scored nine goals in the three games that have been reported, and Janie Papell has eight goals.
Hannah Azzari has tallied 11 goals in four games for Whittier, while teammate Liz Vallone has eight goals.
In two games for Pinkerton, Ali Lamphere has seven goals, and Kendall Morrill has five goals in two goals for Timberlane.
Kate Coughlin has tallied 20 goals in five games for Brooks.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.