Triston Casas' journey through the minor leagues has featured its fair share of curveballs.
The Red Sox 2018 first-round pick only made it two games into his first professional season before undergoing season-ending thumb surgery. Then the entire 2020 minor league season was lost to the pandemic.
Even last year, though it was for a much more enjoyable reason, Casas faced a significant disruption to his routine as he traveled to Tokyo to help lead the U.S. Olympic team to a silver medal.
Yet no matter the circumstances, Casas has met or exceeded every challenge he's faced.
Now, the day of his major league call-up may be fast approaching.
Casas reported to Fort Myers this week for the organization's Winter Warm-up, a minicamp featuring 28 top prospects not on the 40-man roster that will serve as a launching point for his 2022 season.
It will be Casas' fifth as a professional, and barring any unexpected developments it will likely be the year his big league dream is realized.
"I know it's going to happen one day so I want to prepare as well as possible and make an impact when I get there," Casas said on Wednesday. "Hit the ground rolling, not look back and hopefully get a one-way ticket."
Beyond the tantalizing prospect of achieving his lifelong dream, Casas is also excited to embark on what could be his first fairly normal season of baseball in three years. That's a luxury few in his position have right now.
Unlike most top prospects, who are waiting for the owners and players to work out a new collective bargaining agreement alongside their big league peers, Casas is not on Boston's 40-man roster and is therefore not subject to the lockout.
That's why he is able to participate in the Winter Warm-up, and it's why he will be able to attend spring training even if the big league camp is disrupted.
Even if the lockout drags on and regular season games are affected, the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox will open their schedule as normal in April. That's where Casas is expected to start the season anyway. So as far as he's concerned, it's all systems go.
"Last year was definitely unorthodox with all the travel. I had the flight to Japan, I don't know how many more times I'll have a flight to Japan in the middle of the season," Casas said. "I'm not complaining, all of it was really cool, but I'm looking forward to a normal year this year. Hopefully, I'll get to play a lot of games and get into a groove."
"Either way I know what my job is when I step into the box," he added later. "It doesn't matter what state, what country, what time of day, I know that I'm going to compete in the box, which is the most important thing."
Despite all of the disruptions he's faced, Casas has consistently produced at every level. Last year the first baseman spent most of the season in Double-A Portland, where he batted .284 with 13 home runs, 52 RBI, a .395 on-base percentage and .484 slugging percentage in 77 games.
He also earned rave reviews from his performance in Tokyo, and after a late-season power surge earned a call-up to Triple-A.
Casas finished the season with a strong showing at the Arizona Fall League and the 22-year-old enters 2022 ranked as the game's No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America.
The big lefty has long modeled his game after Reds great Joey Votto and said getting on base has always been his top priority over swinging for the fences. Even still, the 6-foot-5 Casas has plenty of power to spare, noting that he's up to 265 pounds and has added about five pounds per year since he was drafted to build strength without sacrificing mobility.
More than anything else, Casas is a creature of habit, and circumstances have finally aligned in a way that will allow him to settle into a routine after several years of unpredictability. Now he's hoping to take advantage so that the next time his journey takes a detour, it will lead right down the Mass Pike to Fenway Park.
"All I can say is I'm trying to make it as quick as possible," he said.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
