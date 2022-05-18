Michael Wacha had an inkling Justin Verlander was on the verge of a big year.
During the offseason Wacha and the future Hall of Famer trained out of the same facility in Florida, where both were preparing for the new season after a couple of chaotic and challenging years. Though the two weren’t training partners, Wacha said it was evident to everyone in the building that Verlander still had it and that even after losing two years to Tommy John surgery he could still be one of the best pitchers in baseball.
“I got to see up close and personal how hard he gets after it in the gym and how hard he’s worked in the gym to get back after his injury. It’s not surprising to see how well he’s started off,” Wacha said. “You could see the work he was putting in in the bullpens and everything leading up in the season, he was looking really good.”
Now that work is paying off in full view for everyone to see.
Verlander has been one of the best stories in baseball this spring, returning to dominance at age 39 even after missing nearly all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Though he isn’t scheduled to pitch while the Houston Astros are in Boston this week, Verlander has played an integral role in his team’s continued success and currently stands as a favorite to win both the American League Cy Young and Comeback Player of the Year awards.
As of now Verlander is 5-1 with a 1.38 ERA over seven starts and 45.2 innings, and his 0.679 walks and hits per innings pitched is far and away best in the AL.
Notably, with only 41 strikeouts, Verlander has not been the punchout machine he’s traditionally been throughout his career. As recently as 2019 he struck out a career-high 300 batters en route to his second Cy Young Award, and yet even without his old overpowering stuff, he’s still found a way to thrive.
“It’s pretty amazing when you look at it, the ability is still there, sometimes the ability starts to lessen but we make up for it with the other side, which is the mental side and pitchability,” said Red Sox starter Rich Hill, who like Verlander is one of baseball’s elder statesmen and has come back from Tommy John surgery at an older age. “It’s great to see, it’s great for baseball, it’s great for all the players. It’s great for guys that want to continue their career and want to play into their 40s and beyond.”
Hill observed that even before undergoing Tommy John surgery Verlander had to reinvent himself once before. Towards the end of his time with the Detroit Tigers his velocity and production dipped, forcing him to adapt and eventually transform himself into a craftier yet still devastating pitcher.
“I think that helped him through this journey of surgery,” Hill said.
For Boston’s younger pitchers, seeing Verlander continue to thrive has been both exciting and inspiring. Matt Barnes, who was a rising junior in high school when Verlander made his MLB debut in 2005, said he’s always viewed him as a role model.
“When I was starting that was the guy I tried to emulate and be like,” Barnes said. “He just commanded the zone with a good fastball, it always seemed like he started throwing harder in the fifth and sixth than he ever was in the first and second.”
Wacha said he used to study Verlander’s film when he first reached the big leagues, and he likened him to former St. Louis Cardinals teammate Adam Wainwright as proof that age and injuries can be overcome if you’re willing to put in the work.
“They’re great examples, great role models on how to approach the offseason, approach the game and continue working,” Wacha said. “You could get stronger as you go.”
That Verlander has proven himself capable of thriving into his late 30s and beyond probably wouldn’t have seemed likely earlier in his career, but Hill said no matter how talented someone may or may not be, what ultimately allows athletes to succeed deep into their careers is determination.
You can never be sure who has it, but you also should never bet against the ones that do.
“We can have numbers for all these analytical things but you can’t measure intent,” Hill said. “You don’t know what’s inside that person.”
