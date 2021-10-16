NASHUA -- Tommy Ahlers ran for a career-high 186 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 68-yard score with 7:37 left in the game, as Salem edged defending Division 1 champion Nashua North 35-28 on Friday night.
"Ahlers really stepped up for us," said Blue Devils head coach Steve Abraham. "We were battling some injuries and (Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Aidan) McDonald was sick, so we needed Ahlers today."
McDonald open the scoring with a 4-yard TD run, and it was 7-7 after one quarter.
Ahlers hit for his first long TD run of the night, a 59-yard score, in the second quarter, but Salem trailed 14-13 at halftime. David Jacques scored a 6-yard TD in the third, with Ahlers throwing a halfback pass to Kaleb Bates for the 2-point conversion.
Nashua North twice scored to take the lead back in the fourth, but both times Ahlers had the answer.
First, Ahlers scored a 10-yard touchdown, then he gave the Blue Devils the lead for good with his 68-yard score.
Ahlers' 186 ground yards shattered his previous career-best of 89 rushing yards, earlier this season against Bishop Guertin. McDonald added 69 rushing yards.
"We played tough," said Abraham. "We need to get better, but I'm proud of the kids."
Salem 35, Nashua North 28
Salem (4-2): 7 6 8 14 — 35
Nashua North (3-4): 7 7 0 14 — 28
First Quarter
S — Aidan McDonald 4 run (Josh Brady kick), 5:07
Second Quarter
S — Tommy Ahlers 59 run (kick blocked), 4:38
Third Quarter
S — David Jacques 6 run (Kaleb Bates pass from Ahlers), 5:16
Fourth Quarter
S — Ahlers 10 run (kick blocked), 9:17
S — Ahlers 68 run (Noah Mustapha rush), 7:37
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem — Tommy Ahlers 10-186, Aidan McDonald 15-69, David Jacques 4-56, Damian Gigante 8-56, Noah Mustapha 3-18, Justice Casado 2-11
PASSING: Salem — Mustapha 1-3-0, 18
RECEIVING: Salem — Kaleb Bates 1-18
