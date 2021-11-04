Local coaches beware, it’s best not to underestimate Salem running back Tommy Ahlers.
One New Hampshire coach learned that lesson the hard way earlier this fall.
“In an interview (prior to the day of the game), the coach kept referring to me as ‘No. 2’ instead of my name and called me a ‘complementary back,’” the senior remembered. “That got to me. It sat with me all week building up to the game. My whole mindset was that I was going to change that coach’s mind about me, and I did.”
A 60-plus yard touchdown on the opening drive and more than 120 yards for the game later, and he had made his point loud and clear.
Ahlers’ emergence as a go-to featured back is a major reason that Salem has won five straight to close out the regular season. The Blue Devils (6-2) are the No. 3 seed in the Division 1 South/West bracket, and will kick off the state tournament on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) against No. 2 Bishop Guertin (7-2) at Nashua’s Stellos Stadium.
“Considering we lost to them in the regular season (17-14), this is a big redemption game for us,” said Ahlers. “Turnovers killed us last time, so we want to avoid mistakes and score a bunch of points.”
Since the calendar turned to October, perhaps no running back in New Hampshire has been more dangerous than Ahlers.
In Salem’s last four games, Ahlers has rushed for 586 yards on just 36 carries — an average of 16.3 yards per carry — and scored 11 touchdowns. That after rushing for 276 yards in the Blue Devils’ first four games. The safety also has five interceptions over the last four games.
“Tommy’s our emotional leader,” said Salem head coach Steve Abraham. “We will go as far as Tommy takes us. Offensively, he’s on a whole new level. He’s energetic and playing with confidence. Pick your poison with Tommy and (Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Aidan) McDonald.”
Offensive Emergence
The opportunity to make a bigger impact on offense was a goal for Ahlers heading into this season. While he was one of Salem’s top defensive backs last fall, on offense he carried just 11 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, behind McDonald and fellow Eagle-Tribune All-Star Dante Fernandes.
“I was more of a power back,” said Ahlers. “If it was fourth-and-2, I would go in there. I was also a blocking back a lot.”
Ahlers knew he would have to step into one of the top running back spots, when longtime teammate and friend Fernandes was controversially ruled academically ineligible.
After a few strong starts, Ahlers truly broke out against defending Division 1 champ Nashua North, rushing for 186 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries.
“Before that game, Aidan told me he wasn’t feeling well,” he said. “He felt off, so I knew I was going to have to step up. Everything worked out from there. I ended up doing really well against them.”
Ahlers followed that up with 123 yards and three touchdowns in an upset of then-unbeaten Londonderry and 176 yards and three touchdowns in Salem’s regular season finale against Merrimack.
He has also played a key role at safety, recording three interceptions against Londonderry and single picks against Merrimack and Windham.
“As a defensive back, I work well in open space,” he said. “I’m a strong tackler and it’s hard to get around me, that’s my main thing. As a running back, my strength is my stiff-arm, and my strength, so I can run over people.”
