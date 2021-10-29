SALEM — Behind huge performances by dynamic running backs Tommy Ahlers and Aidan McDonald, Salem High entered the postseason with a bang on Friday night.
Ahlers ran for 176 yards on just five carries and McDonald added 125 rushing yards on six carries as the Blue Devils rolled past Merrimack 54-14 on Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
"Ahlers and McDonald can run through you or around you, and they did tonight," said Blue Devils (6-2) head coach Steve Abraham. "They were both great, and our offensive line was playing good, tough football."
McDonald opened the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown run, Ahlers added a 40-yard score and fullback Damian Gigante scored a 20-yard TD to give the Blue Devils a 20-0 lead after one quarter.
Ahlers added TDs of 68 and 40 yards and Gigante scored a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter to make it 40-14 at halftime. David Jacques (14 yards) and Alexander Devoe (20 yards) added touchdowns in the third quarter to close out the scoring.
Daniel Hughes and Ahlers each had an interception for the winners.
"We played great defense tonight," said Abraham. "Merrimack has a high-powered offense, but our guys were flying around and playing with confidence. Ahlers at safety has created confidence for all the other players on the field."
Salem will open the playoffs next weekend. Abraham said he expects the Blue Devils will face Bishop Guertin in the first round. The Cardinals beat Salem 17-14 on Sept. 11.
Salem 54, Merrimack 14
Merrimack (3-5): 0 14 0 0 — 14
Salem (6-2): 20 20 14 0 — 54
First Quarter
S — Aidan McDonald 69 run (kick failed), 8:44
S — Tommy Ahlers 40 run (Josh Brady kick), 7:16
S — Damian Gigante 20 run (Brady kick), 0:48
Second Quarter
M — Shea Goodwin 10 pass from Kyle Crampton (kick good), 7:02
S — Ahlers 68 run (Brady kick), 6:48
M — Crampton 6 run (kick good), 4:26
S — Ahlers 40 run (Brady kick), 3:47
S — Gigante 5 run (kick failed), 1:39
Third Quarter
S — David Jacques 14 run (Brady kick), 9:06
S — Alexander Devoe 20 run (Brady kick), 7:23
SALEM LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem — Aidan McDonald 6-126, Tommy Ahlers 5-176, Justice Casado 4-25, David Jacques 6-42, Damian Gigante 3-32, Brady McDonald 5-25, Alexander Devoe 4-52, Nolan Lumley 1-34, Todisco 4-15, Aaron Centola 5-3, David Gasbarro 5-6
PASSING: Salem — Noah Mustapha 0-1-0
RECEIVING: Salem — None
