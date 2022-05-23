Editor’s note: Every day for the next three weeks will be running an Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Award nominee. At the end of the process we will name one winner, who will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
AIDAN CAMMANN
AGE: 19
HIGH SCHOOL: Andover High
FAMILY: Mom, Erin Cammann; dad, Casey Cammann; sister, Emma Cammann; brother, Conor Cammann
COLLEGE PLANS: Post-grad at Brewster Academy; then Harvard University
FAVORITE SUBJECT: AP stat because my teacher is great and the work is interesting.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Don’t take it easy in the classroom because it can come back to bit you latter
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Make sure that you manage your time well and talk to your teachers often to stay on top of work.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: It means looking back on your time spent and being proud of what you achieved, and know that you gave it your all.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: Being a part of the team that got Coach David Fazio his 500th career win.
FAVORITE CHARITY: YES ... Youth Examples for Self-advocacy. We’d go around and talk to kids that have learning disabilities and tell them about our experiences so they know they are not alone.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: I can’t point out one specific line, but in my time with Coach ‘Faze’ he has pushed harder than anyone has before. However, through all that I knew that he was doing what was best for me and no matter how mad I got at him, or he at me, there will always be nothing but love between us. That is how you can tell someone is a great coach.
MY HERO IS … : My dad. I have looked up to him my whole life and heard all the stories of his basketball prowess both in college at Yale and after overseas. I have always been trying to surpass him and maybe one day I will.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: I have no idea what life will be like in 10 years, and I try not to. I will continue to try and get better and better aas the years go on and see were it takes me.
Notable Honors:
National Honor Society
Estimated GPA: 4.1 weighted
