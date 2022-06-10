AGE: 18
HIGH SCHOOL: Salem High
HOMETOWN: Salem N.H.
FAMILY: Father, Johny McDonald; mother, GerrieLyn Giordano; brother, Brody McDonald; and Sister Angelina McDonald
COLLEGE PLANS: I’ll be attending Wesleyan University majoring in computer science. I will also play football in the fall and run track in the spring.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math as far as the main subject because there is always a solution, and learning how to use certain details to manipulate an equation is satisfying. However, my favorite subject overall is cybersecurity. Every single problem you are given in the field is essentially a puzzle. I wish to get a career in cybersecurity after college.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A H.S. STUDENT: That people think it’s okay to not do work sometimes or decide to not turn in homework on its due date. You see this especially when the student knows it may not affect their grade significantly, however, we have to look past this and accept that in life we will have many responsibilities to take care of and when the time comes you will not be able to simply just NOT do something.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMAN: Take both sports and school seriously because you will come to find out that your grades truly matter and if your freshman year is skewing your accumulative GPA negativity, you will wish you did better your freshman year.
TALK ABOUT THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: It begins with sacrifice. You will find yourself making many hard decisions in your high school career. You can choose to skip out on a fun party if it means you can have time to study instead. Or you can do the opposite if you know you can afford it. It all comes down to determination and sacrifice.
WHAT DOES ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO YOU?: Success is simply achieving your set goals. Anyone in this world can be successful if they set goals and go on a mission to achieve them. This however comes from within and only the individual themself can decide if they want to put the work in to achieve their goals
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: My quarterfinal playoff game against Bishop Guertin during football season. I proceeded to break two school records with six touchdowns in one game, and a 99-yard touchdown run. On top of this, I rushed for 333 yards in that game.
FAVORITE CHARITY: Salem Animal Rescue League. My mother works as a veterinary technician and has given me a great appreciation for the welfare of animals. I have been raised to be an animal lover and getting the opportunity to save animals in need feels amazing. All of our pets at home are rescues and they are a huge part of our family.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: Be a leader, not a follower. — Coach Mac
FINISH THESE THOUGHTS: There is plenty of advice in life that many important figures in our lives can give. All that is extremity meaningful and truthful, however, It comes down to the individual who can apply themselves and use said advice in their life for a benefit. Many people in our lives give lots of advice, but only the most successful people are those who use the advice.
MY HEROES: My mother and father. These are the only people in my life who consistently pull me up when I’m down, and pull me down when I’m up. They are the best motivators I have. Even if I feel they always have annoying or negative things to say to me, they will be telling the truth. They have been the most down-to-earth people I have known in my whole life, and I hope they continue to be for my next four years in college and beyond.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO: Have a nice job in the cybersecurity field. Have a house and vehicle of my own. Maybe become a coach as well for sprinters and football players.
Notable Honors:
National Honor Society
National Technical Honor Society
National Cyber start America scholarship winner
High Honors all four years of high school
Freshman mentoring.
Notable charity work: Salem Animal Rescue League, North Salem Elementary school Harvest Festival, Field of Dreams cleanup
Estimated GPA: 3.994/4.0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.