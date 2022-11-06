WALTHAM — Sal Lupoli Jr. is all about business.
And at Bentley University, one of the top business schools in New England, that comes with the territory.
Based in Lawrence, his family owns a vast pizza empire, “Sal’s Pizza,” and a lot of property along the Lawrence/Merrimack River waterfront.
“I love seeing what my father started building when he got out of college,” said Lupoli, whose dad is his namesake, Sal Lupoli Sr.
“I love it. It’s what I want to do with my life after school,” said Lupoli.
But there is a lot of unfinished business for Lupoli ... on the football field, where Lupoli, a redshirt junior, is making noise in the “All-American” category.
He is the leading tackler in New England on the best defense in the country. Bentley has allowed just over nine points per game over its 7-2 record, including only 13 points over its last four games heading into yesterday’s tilt with AIC.
Coincidentally, football was also part of his dad’s resume growing up in East Boston and later Chelmsford High. Sal Sr. played at Northeastern.
His dad was an assistant coach at Chelmsford High. Sal Jr. started a “tee” boy, before elevating to waterboy and eventually all-time great Chelmsford Lion.
Sal Jr., though, has carved out a niche of his own. and like he saw from his pops, it has centered around work ethic.
It’s usually the first trait people spout about the 5-foot-11, 218-pound linebacker out of Bentley, be it weight room, film room and conditioning.
“Sal is in a league of his own,” says teammate and roommate Joe Howshan, a star starting safety from Lawrence and Central Catholic. “I’ve always been in awe of his work ethic.”
Lupoli, who did a post-grad year at Phillips Academy, said things changed this off-season after what he saw from his teammate and fellow linebacker last year, a transfer from UMass Amherst, Cole McCubrey.
McCubrey was eyeing a pro career and stepped up his workout regimen. Lupoli was taking mental notes.
“I was like, ‘Wow! That’s not normal. That’s what I need to do,’” recalled Lupoli.
Lupoli’s “normal” this past off-season, from mid-May to mid-August was three workouts per day.
He’d be at Bentley at 6 a.m., driving from Chelmsford, with the school’s strength coach. Then it was off to Dedham at Stadium Performance around noon. Then he’d go back home, to Chelmsford High, working on linebacker drills.
Rinse and repeat, four days per week.
Fast forward to the first weekend in November at his place, Bentley University.
Bentley’s defense is ranked No. 1 in the country in Division 2 — 150 schools — in points allowed (9.6).
And Lupoli, twice named Northeast-10 Defensive Player of the Week, is having a year some might term “All-American.”
He leads Bentley, and New England for that matter, in tackles with 10 per game.
Which brings us back to the offseason.
“I feel like all that extra work was for the third and fourth quarter of games,” said Lupoli, who is getting the extra year after football was canceled due to COVID in 2020.
“That’s when you get tired, worn down. I still feel pretty strong at the end of games. To me, that’s when games are won and lost.”
For Lupoli, though, it isn’t simply work ethic. There is talent, too.
Lupoli has that football sense you can’t really teach, particularly when somebody is running with football in hand.
“Sal has a nose for the ball,” said Bentley first-year head coach Alvin Reynolds, whose extensive career in football includes 19 years as an NFL assistant, joining the Falcons as defensive backs coach and later defensive coordinator.
“He’s always had that innate ability,” said Reynolds. “Those kinds of traits are part of who you are. He’s a run-to-ball guy.”
His ascension to the top of the tackling lists (he was second on the team last year) and huge weekly honors isn’t a personal thing.
Lupoli said the group in the trenches — DL Joe Rivers (6-1, 260), DL Zachary Goodwin (6-0, 300), DL Herve Tshibamba (6-2, 275), DE Jack Six (6-2, 235) and DE Cedie Dashiell (6-0, 235), DL Quinn Nilan (6-4, 240) — and the other linebacker next to him, Christian Lanzalotto, make his job as “tackler” easier.
Lupoli is the “Will” linebacker, noted as the speed guy on the weak side, while Lanzalotto is the “Mike,” noted for taking on blockers, including fullbacks, in the middle.
“Christian is the perfect guy next to me,” said Lupoli. “He’s tough and very physical.
“And our defensive line? Incredible. Honestly, the gaps they create make it easier for me. I just look for the football and go. If you ask me, our defensive line the best in the country. Our D-backs are elite. It’s amazing how much talent we have on defense.”
Lupoli is coming off another monster game in Bentley’s 24-3 win over rival Southern Connecticut State. He had 14 tackles, one less than the 15 tackles he had in the 21-13 loss to New Haven.
Two games ago, in a 10-3 win over Assumption, he recovered a fumble in the red zone and returned it 30 yards before ending the game with an interception in the final two minutes.
“Sal’s a leader on and off the field,” said Reynolds. “He brings it every day, at practice, watching film. That’s why we named him a captain.”
Lupoli said Bentley has felt like home since he first stepped on campus as student in 2019.
“I love it,” said Lupoli, a business major. “I’m a business-minded person. My family has real estate, a pizza company (Sal’s Pizza) my dad started after college. I’m around people that think the same way I do. I’ve met all my best friends here.
“I love the school’s commitment to football, too. I’m grateful for the coaches, coach Reynolds taking over … This is where I belong.”
While Howshan does appreciate his roommate’s business-like approach when it comes to making the big play, including his game-ending interception two weeks ago. But he admits there is another Lupoli feat he appreciates almost as much.
“Sometimes when he goes home to Chelmsford, he’ll back to our place with three or four pizzas,” said Howshan. “It’s an awesome sight to see, Sal walking in the door with pizzas. I love their pizza. It’s my favorite.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.