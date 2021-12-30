Prolific Whittier Tech running back Julien Acevedo-Torres (967 yards, 12 touchdowns) led five Wildcats that made the All-Commonwealth Conference Large football squad. Greater Lawrence also had five All-CAC Large football players. The Reggies were led by defensive back Casey Neilon.
The All-CAC girls volleyball teams featured two players each from Whittier (upper division), Greater Lawrence (lower division) and Fellowship Christian.
All-CAC Large Football
Greater Lawrence: Casey Neilon, Sr., WR/DB; Joe Carroll, Sr., WR/OLB; Dominic Nilsen, Sr., DT; Juan Alvarado, Sr., DT; Agustin Reina, Sr., RB/OLB; Whittier: Will King, Soph., OL; Bryant Eno, Sr., WR/TE; Julien Acevedo-Torres, Sr., RB; Tom Galvin, Jr., WR/LB; Luke Hudson, Sr., OL; Shawsheen: Aydan Churchill, Sr., LB; Zavier Santiago, Sr., OL; Dylan Timmons, Sr., WR; Jared Bishop, Sr., K; Caleb Caceres, Soph, RB;
Essex Tech: Zach Soltys, Sr., OL/LB; Jayce Dooley, Jr., WR; Harry Lynch, Jr., RB/WR; Lowell Catholic: Ryan Penrose, Sr., TE/DE; Danny McConologue, Sr., WR; Greater Lowell: Jayson Prasca, Soph., QB/WR/DB; Nathan Belkas, Jr., WR/DB; Northeast: Abe Molina, Jr., OL; Chris Zullo, Soph., RB
All-CAC Upper Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian: Adriana Taboucherani, Laura Harvey; Whittier: Hannah Azzari, Nathalia Cintron; Essex Tech: Alley Tkach, Grace Dailey, Brooklyne McFadden; Greater Lowell: Iyana Lopez, Alexa Furtado; Lynn Tech: Jasinairy Camillo, Derlande Montas; Shawsheen: Kayla Mirisola, Cade Barron; Northeast: Ernidia Goncalvez, Kirsten Veazie
All-CAC Lower Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawence: Kailyn Martinez, Kiara Moralez; Innovation: Amanda Gately, Hailey Lima, Casey Dubois; Notre Dame: Stephanie Moreau, Maya Hardy, Brielle Hardy; Lowell Catholic: Madi Franz; Mystic Valley: Ilona Beacom-Domotor, Mairead St. Clair; Nashoba: Allison Jensen, Michelle Dunn; Kipp: Tatiana Megie-Maddrey, Jaynie Maestre
