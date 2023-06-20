Pinkerton’s dominant faceoff star/midfielder Cole Frank joined a long and decorated list of Astros to be named an All-American by USA Lacrosse. After leading Pinkerton back to the Division 1 state title game, Frank became one of eight athletes from New Hampshire — six of them from state champion Bishop Guertin — to earn All-American status.
Frank was also honored as the New Hampshire All-Conference Boys Lacrosse teams were announced.
Timberlane junior Gary Shivell earned Division 2 defensive Player of the Year, while Owls assistant JJ Shivell was named Division 2 Assistant Coach of the Year.
Here’s a look at the teams:
ALL-N.H. Division 1
Pinkerton — Ryan Lynch, Sr., attack; Cameron Leeds, Sr., defense; Cole Frank, Jr., faceoffs; Joey Gallo, Sr., midfield; Michael Uber, Sr., midfield; Bishop Guertin — Brady Dumont, Jr., attack; Aiden Laurendau, Sr., attack; Colin Roark, Sr., defense; Alex Dumont, Jr., LSM; Connor Bouvier, Sr., midfield; Tim Kiely, Sr., midfield; Connor Guibord, Sr., midfield; Caleb Yeung, Jr., midfield
Exeter — Gavin Lechner, Sr., attack; Ethan Bernich, Jr., goalie; Marshall Lasewicz, Soph., midfield; Bedford — Kevin Sheridan, Jr., defense; Tristan Kerr, Jr., defense; Londonderry — Cam Brutus, Jr., defense; Colby Walden, Soph., goalie; Merrimack — Remiello Hyde, Sr., defense; Jackson Forbes, Sr., midfield; Nashua North — Jack Peters, Sr., midfield
ALL-N.H. Division 2
Timberane — Braidon Bowman, Sr., attack; Gary Shivell, Jr., defense; Brady Marston, Sr., goalie; Windham — Drew Denton, Sr., attack; Andrew Trudel, Jr., defense; Derryfield — Chili Cabot, Jr., attack; Quinn Silvio, Sr., midfield; Tate Flint, Sr., midfield; Ethan Flanagan, Sr., midfield; Max Fowler, Sr., LSM; St. Thomas — Anthony DiMartino, Sr., attack; Jackson Estes, Soph., midfield; Britton Dunbar, Sr., defense
Winnacunnet — Caleb White, Sr., attack; Antonio Franciosa, Sr., midfield; Oyster River — Sam Guillmette, Sr., midfield; Hanover — Jack Gardner, Sr., midfield; Hollis-Brookline — Ben Dufoe, Jr., midfield; Tommy Anderson, Sr., midfield; Portsmouth — Zac Amend, Jr., midfield; Nick Smith, Jr., faceoffs; Gunner Jackson, Sr., defense
ALL-N.H. Division 3 Locals
Pelham — Sebastian Bahrakis, Sr., attack; Memphis Patterson, Jr., midfield; Bradley Sprague, Jr., defense
Second Team Locals
Pelham — Cam Clemont, Sr., midfield; Matt Sprague, Frosh., faceoffs; Diego Jiminez, Jr., defense
Pinkerton — Matt Feole, Sr., attack; Ridge Crossman, Sr., defense
Timberlane — Jack Condon, Jr., attack; Austin Charest, Jr., midfield; Michael Savage, Soph., midfield; Braden Perras, Sr., defense
Windham — Matt Desmaris, Jr., attack; Bryam Desmaris, Sr., defensive midfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.