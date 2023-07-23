ATKINSON, N.H. – Nick Maccario owns the Joseph F. Healey Memorial Golf Championship … again.
A year after excessive heat forced Maccario to withdraw from the final group in the final round of the 2022 Healey – ending his run of four straight titles -- the 31-year-old made up for lost time, rolling to a tourney-record score of 16-under par for a 13-shot victory.
“Anytime you have to withdraw for any reason, it’s not great. I mean it’s a bummer. Anytime you have a lead, you want to continue on and finish it off. It added a little fuel to the fire for this year… It’s been so good to get back this year,” said Bradford Country Club’s Maccario, who posted a mark of 67-64-67 – 198 over the weekend.
“I’ve been looking forward to it, especially after last year, looking forward to coming here and playing, supporting the Healeys, Bradford, Atkinson, and all of this. It’s kind of a no-brainer.”
Ironically, Maccario came into the Healey with some holes in his game. There was no thrilling run at the recent Mass. Amateur, just a pedestrian 72-80 in stroke play forcing an early exit.
“I put all new wedges in the bag and went from three to four wedges, so the gapping was a little better,” he said. “Ultimately, playing bad, if you can go back to where you are most comfortable with – Atkinson and Bradford are two of my most comfortable golf courses to play. I think it was a little bit of getting back to comfortable shots, having a little more confidence in putting and everything else, because that’s where I’ve been lacking. This was a good way to gain some confidence.”
This weekend, he took no prisoners.
On Friday, his first tee ball at Crystal Lake Golf Club found the woods, opening the tourney with a bogey. He went on to a shoot four-under par 67, including a message-sending eagle on 18 the echoed like the thunder boomers that soon followed.
Taking an eight-shot lead into Sunday, all eyes were on the tourney record of -14 – and Maccario did not disappoint.
He eagled the par-5 second, traded two bogeys and two birdies through the middle of the round and closed with three straight birdies to claim his spot in history.
More importantly, it should re-energize Maccario as the US Four-Ball Championship qualifier and the US Mid-Amateur Championship lie dead-ahead on the schedule.
“Anytime you can shoot under par for three rounds, in the 60s for three rounds, 16-under for three rounds, if I did it at Garrison or I did it here, it gives you confidence,” Maccario said.
Playing on his home course Sunday, Atkinson’s Evan Desjardins, the Bentley University standout, fired a two-under round of 70, the lone other below-par score on the day, to slide up into sole possession of second place. His three-day total was 211 (-3). Atkinson CC’s Mark Kissel was third in the 70-player field at +3.
Bradford, powered by Maccario, claimed the team trophy, finishing at -8. Matt Murphy, Ryan Mahoney, Matt Lucy, Max Byerley, Tommy Murphy and Lucas Paradis all contributed scores for the championship effort. Atkinson Country Club took second.
Jeff Weishaar of Renaissance claimed the Senior Division championship, shooting 73-76-79 – 228 to edge Atkinson’s Jeff Fay by three shots.
