The All-State track meet hadn’t gone exactly how Andover star Jodi Parrott had planned, after placing second in the hurdles and third in the long jump.
But the finale was better than Parrott could have hoped.
“I had just finished a jump in the long jump, and sprinted over for the start of the 4x200 relay,” remembered Parrott. “In the moment, with three events pulling me different ways, I really had no expectations for the relay. But then every girl ran amazing splits, and when we reached the finish line, I think everyone was a little in shock.”
Seeded fifth, the relay team of Haley Carver, Peyton Levental, Olivia Foster and anchor Parrott ran to the 4x200 title in 1:46.72 at the All-State Track Championship on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
“Honestly, winning that relay with my teammates was more special than any individual event could be,” said Parrott. “On the way home, everyone was so excited. It was such a great atmosphere. That’s just something you don’t get from an individual win. I expected us to run low 47. I didn’t expect us to break 47. But everyone ran PR splits. Every girl was amazing. It was an amazing race all around.”
The time was a major improvement from the 1:48.11 they ran to win MVCs and the 1:47.80 for fourth at Division 1s.
“We PRed by almost a full second, which was a great surprise,” said Foster, who is also a stellar pole vaulter in the spring. “All of our handoffs were extra smooth, and overall each of us ran our fastest split. It was so great to be a part of that. I’m so proud of my teammates because they all gave their best effort and we managed to win.”
The 55-meter hurdles ended up as a photo finish, with Parrott (8.415) falling to Megan Frazee of Westford Academy (8.413).
“They had to go to the pictures to sort it out,” said Parrott. “There was some anticipation. Megan and I were running right next to each other, and when I could see her at the finish like I knew she got me. But we’re going to face each other again at All-States, and I can’t wait.”
Seeded sixth, Parrott took third in the long jump with an 18-1.
North Andover’s Bard breaks through
North Andover coach Rick DelleChiaie knew Scarlet Knights shot putter Jenna Bard would break through eventually.
“She had thrown 38 feet in practice,” said DelleChiaie. “So we knew it was only a matter of time until it happened in a meet. We thought maybe at MVCs or at Division 2s, but things don’t always happen when you want them to. But she finally came through today and accomplished what she wanted to do.”
Bard tossed a 38-10.5 on her last throw of the day on Saturday, good for third at All-States and setting a new North Andover High indoor record.
“Honestly it means so much to me,” said Bard. “Placing at All-States is crazy and cool, but I had a goal set in mind at the beginning of the season to break the girls indoor record for my school, and that is what I accomplished today.
“Even while throwing, I could only think about the record. and placing third was just the cherry on top of the sundae!! I love throwing with those girls. They’re absolutely the sweetest and most supportive group of competitors I have ever met!”
Lawrence’s Volquez, Haverhill’s Mugwanya take silver
Seconds after placing second in the 55-meter hurdles, Lawrence’s Jordany Volquez had a message for winner Easton Tan of Winchester.
“As soon as the race finished I asked him if he was going to New Englands,” said Volquez, “because I want to see him again next week. Last spring he beat me (in the 110 hurdles) at divisionals and I beat him at All-States, so I want another shot at him indoors.”
Volquez ran a new PR of 7.43, but fell to Tan, who ran a meet record 7.36.
“My performance was good today,” said Volquez. “But I feel like I can do way more. It’s back to work, and improve the speed between hurdles for next week.”
It was a big day for Haverhill’s Ephraim (Ethan) Mugwanya, who took third in the high jump with a PR of 6-2. He made every jump on his first attempt through 6-2, and nearly hit 6-4 on his second attempt.
“Ethan has had a great season,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire. “We haven’t jumped much in practice as he’s been managing a sore shin. I think the rest really helped him today.”
The Central Catholic 4x400 relay of Aden Pemble, Ben Faletra, Pat Walsh and Ethan Pater placed third in 3:31.50.
“This group has been on a mission,” said Central head coach Mike Leal. “They have improved every week, and the best part is that it’s been a total group effort. I’m so proud of them.”
All-State Boys Meet
Top-6 area placers:
55 hurdles: 2. Jordan Volquez (Lawrence) 7.43; 600: 6. Neil Chowdhury (And) 1:23.96; 1,000: 4. Colin Kirn 2:32.86; HJ: 2. Ephraim Mugwanya (Haverhill) 6-2; 4x400: 3. Central Catholic 3:31.50
All-State Girls Meet
Area top-6 placers:
55 hurdles: 2. Jodi Parrott (Andover); SP: 3. Jenna Bard (North Andover) 38-10.5; LJ: 3. Parrott (And) 18-1; HJ: 4. Veralie Perrier (Central Catholic) 5-2; 4x200: Andover (Haley Carver, Peyton Levental, Olivia Foster, Jodi Parrott); 4x400: 6. Central Catholic 4:09.14
