EXETER, N.H. – One of the great streaks in New Hampshire high school sports came to an end last night, but it didn’t go down quietly.
Third-seeded Windham High gave No. 2 Exeter High, playing on its home turf, all that it could handle, ultimately falling, 2-0, in the Division I state semifinals.
It ends a massive 10-year run for the Jaguar program. For the first year since 2011, Windham fell short of a state final, this season ending a game away at 14-3-1.
“Props to them and their squad, they had the opportunity (in the first half) when they were a man down, and they put it in the net,” said Windham coach Sophia Poulin. “They’re a strong defensive team, and a strong offensive team. One of us had to get there. I’m bummed it’s not (Windham).”
Exeter scored a goal in each half, the second coming with three minutes left by Blue Hawk standout Addison MacNeil to ice it.
In between, the Jaguars had a slew of opportunities.
“We had some chances, just the execution (wasn’t there) on them,” said Poulin.
Ava Sanchez had a great shot from close in but was denied by Exeter goalie Peyton King, just 2:25 before halftime.
Late in the third, Sophia Panzini made a monster rush up the middle, working through three Blue Hawk defenders before whistling an absolute laser just wide of the net.
Sophomore Sophie Manchester came alive in the fourth. She had a great chance early, but again King was up to the task. Then later Manchester rushed into the area and forced a corner. Windham kept up the pressure but just couldn’t solve the puzzle.
And to show their fight, even after MacNeil extended the margin, Sanchez gave Mackenzie Suech a chance with a great feed, but it just wasn’t meant to be for Windham.
“They showed up ready and they played one of the best games they’ve played all season,” said Poulin of her team. “That’s all I can ask for as a coach. They came mentally tough and ready to battle.”
Poulin now must bid adieu to three tremendous senior players – Suech, Lilly O’Loughlin and Sarah Adamske -- and her trusted senior manager, Heather Brayer.
“I’m going to miss them. I only had a year with them, or two months really. The leadership that they bring to this program is invaluable. They set the tone,” said Poulin. “Heather came in during the beginning of August and asked if I would have her as a manager. She was one of my best tools at the beginning. She was like my associate head coach.
“Lilly O’Loughlin is the epitome of a leader. She holds her head high and she brings the energy. Sarah Adamske has the personality on the team. No matter what, that girl is making me laugh. She works her butt off. And she’s coachable. (Mackenzie) Suech, and that hustle she’s got out there. That’s what every coach wants in every player. It’s incredible to watch, and coach and be a part of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.