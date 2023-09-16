ANDOVER — Football is the No. 1 sport in America.
Football, the one with the round ball, is No. 1 in England.
Very few have experience with those two facts better than Phillips Academy sophomore Jackson Slack, a native of Kent County, England, about 45 miles southeast of London.
Unlike 99.9 percent of his brethren, he has chosen to devote himself to the American version.
“My main sport [growing up] was always football, or soccer, as Americans say it,” Slack said with a chuckle. “I liked soccer, but I didn’t love it.”
As a young teen, Slack began venturing to other sports and came across our version of football while seeing friends throwing a football.
He soon realized he was gifted with arm strength, which is virtually useless in soccer, and could really “spin” it.
It piqued his interest.
So he began to regularly follow the NFL on TV and, only 13 at the time, watching Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes hone their craft.
He also he joined a local flag football league.
Having success while toting a strong arm, it led him to join a U17 tackle football league where he quarterbacked boys three and four years older.
Slack was hooked.
“In the UK, quarterback coaches for football are basically nonexistent, but I knew I had a special talent throwing the football,” said Slack. “I wanted to push myself to be the best I can be.”
He convinced his family he needed to go “across the pond” to take his game to high levels, heading to a summer football program in Jacksonville, Fla., leaving his family for the first time.
Slack started a TikTok account, documenting his journey and keeping a record of his development. Now, his account has just over 20,000 followers, with many all over the world hoping to follow in his footsteps.
“My TikTok page has helped the recruitment process greatly, it has helped me get more noticed by coaches, and the page has grown significantly,” said Slack. “For the future, I seek to dedicate the page towards helping others with limited coaching, and other international QBs, and continue to have a positive impact on those who follow me.”
His improvements got him acceptance to the elite Manning Passing Academy, hosted by NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. While there, Slack decided that it was best to attend IMG Academy, one of the best high school football programs in the country.
“It was truly never my intention to live in the United States, but when the opportunity came calling at IMG, my family and I knew we could not pass on it,” said Slack. “I was by far the worst quarterback at IMG when I began my first semester, but I kept working hard, and was selected to join the varsity program.”
Despite being able to practice alongside other players at IMG, he figured the best option for him to play was elsewhere, leading him to Phillips Academy in Andover.
“Jackson had been doing an incredible job being proactive even before he was admitted into Andover,” said Phillips head coach Trey Brown. “He reached out to me via email before his tour, and I was the lucky admissions officer that had the pleasure of interviewing Jackson.
“Jackson showed great initiative and leadership, two qualities that we are always looking for on and off the field at Andover.”
There have been other British-born players to play Division 1 college football, but it is believed that none have ever been starting quarterbacks.
“That’s the plan,” said Slack.
But the plan for now is to start chasing his goal. Phillips Academy’s season begins next Friday against The Williston Northhampton School.
Slack has been named the backup quarterback to talented post-grad Adam Landry. He is looking forward to learning from Landry and more about America’s favorite sport.
“I’m excited to see what this year will bring,” said Slack. “We are building something special here at Andover, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”
