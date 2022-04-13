MELISSA ROUSSELLE
AGE: 46
RESIDENCE: Haverhill (Ward Hill)
HOMETOWN: Kennebunk, Maine
OCCUPATION: Associate Director, Digital Marketing & Product Technology for the EiE division at Museum of Science, Boston
How did you get into running in the first place?
Six years ago, as I approached my 40th birthday I was not feeling healthy, so I made a commitment to lose 40 pounds. As someone who lives with depression and anxiety, I often turned to poor choices of food for comfort — especially during my hardest and darkest days struggling with my mental health. I joined Weight Watchers, which encouraged me to start being more active. I started off by walking. At the time, I lived near Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, and would do walking loops around the lake.
One day, I decided I was going to try to run around it instead. I did not make it far that day, but I decided I would make that my goal, and signed up for my first 5K. After training with the Couch to 5K app, and completing my first race a few months later, I was hooked. I progressed to a 10K, then a half marathon in 2018 (the one I’m pictured finishing), and then my first (Boston) Marathon in 2019.
What are you goals for running?
While running has served to help me maintain a healthy weight, it has had an added unforeseen and invaluable benefit of helping me to manage stress, depression, and anxiety. My long term goal is to continue to incorporate running as self care for as long as my body will allow me to.
As far as goals pertaining to achievements in running, I’d like to be able to cross the finish line of this Boston Marathon in under 6 hours — ideally between 5-5:30 hours. I finished my first marathon in just over 6 hours. According to BAA regulations, this did not qualify me as an official finisher. I’d like to earn that credential on April 18. I don’t know if another marathon is in my future, but running certainly will be.
What has training been like?
The toughest part of training for me is balancing it all. As a charity runner, you not only train for a marathon, which involves weekday workouts and weekend long runs with steadily increasing mileage, but you have to roll up your sleeves and get creative in order to raise thousands of dollars for the charity that you are representing. This is all in addition to full-time work and personal life. It gets a little more familiar and therefore, a little easier with each marathon journey, but being a charity runner is incredibly hard work!
Tell us about the charity and your connection
I chose to run for the Amercan Foundation for Suicide Prevention because not only do I have mental health challenges, but I have had family members attempt suicide as well. This cause has significant personal meaning to me as it provides hope and help to people who are suffering — often in silence. My mission in choosing to run for this organization was to tell stories of my own mental health struggles, raise awareness and be a voice about mental health, and try to end the stigma associated with it. No one should ever feel that they are alone in their darkness, and this organization works incredibly hard to get that message out there.
How can people donate?
Donations to support me as I run for Team AFSDP in this year’s Boston Marathon can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/melruns4afsp or checks can be made out to AFSP, with my name (Melissa Rousselle) and 2022 Boston Marathon noted in the memo section and send to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 71 Commercial Street #236, Boston, MA 02109.
