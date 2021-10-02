No matter what happens next, Sunday’s finale will not be the last game the Red Sox play this season.
And if Saturday was a preview of what’s to come, then we may have a memorable, stressful week of baseball ahead of us.
Even if it was against a last-place team going nowhere, Saturday had all the hallmarks of an epic October baseball game. The Red Sox passed the test, beating the Washington Nationals 5-3, and in doing so seized control of their own destiny.
Thanks to the New York Yankees’ 12-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day, Boston can now clinch home field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game with a win on Sunday.
“It feels great, obviously it wasn’t a great week but we’re in this position now,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “We’ve just got to show up tomorrow and win.”
In many ways, Saturday night was a microcosm of the team’s season. Not always pretty, often stressful, and at times things really haven’t looked like they’re going to end well. Yet here they are, still in the hunt with one game to play.
Even if it meant giving half of Boston a heart attack in the process.
Saturday was a riveting night of baseball. Not only was the game close throughout, but the Red Sox seemingly had to face down all of their demons over the course of the season. Bad defense, struggling bullpen, ill-timed cold streaks, awkward roster construction, all of the club’s chickens came home to roost, but at each turn the Red Sox figured out a way to survive.
First, Tanner Houck pitched five perfect innings to keep the Nationals quiet early, and while the ice cold Red Sox offense couldn’t solve Nationals starter Josiah Gray, Rafael Devers managed to hit a solo home run to give Boston a 1-0 advantage.
As the night went on, that lead looked more tenuous by the pitch. In the seventh, the Nationals loaded the bases after Kyle Schwarber botched what should have been a close 3-1 play at first, but Ryan Brasier was able to escape the jam unscathed. In the top of the eighth, Boston loaded the bases itself but couldn’t scratch a run across.
Then things took a turn for the weird in the bottom of the eighth when Hunter Renfroe lost a routine fly ball in the twilight sky. That eventually led to a bases loaded, one-out situation against National superstar Juan Soto, a potential catastrophe waiting to happen.
Austin Davis, whose acquisition at the deadline flew completely under the radar, came in and held Soto to a game-tying sacrifice fly and got out of the inning without further incident. The Red Sox finally came to life in the ninth thanks to an RBI triple by Christian Vazquez, an RBI single by Travis Shaw and a two-run home run by Kiké Hernández, and that four-run lead held despite a two-run homer by Nationals left fielder Andrew Stevenson in the bottom of the ninth.
Say what you will about the 2021 Red Sox, but you can’t say they aren’t playoff tested.
“It’s one of those things that really brings a team together,” Houck said. “I’ve loved the craziness of the past few days and going out there and everyone is competing at the top shelf and really giving everything they have. I’ve loved it and I look forward to coming back tomorrow and doing it again.”
What comes next still isn’t clear. Chris Sale will pitch for the Red Sox, and if they win Boston will host the AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park on Tuesday. If they lose, any number of tiebreaker scenarios are still on the table.
No matter what, this much is clear. The Red Sox, often doubted and regularly left for dead, will live to fight another day.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.