NORTH ANDOVER – It’s not everyday you find a goalie that can put an entire team on their back. Mallory Amirian has been the backbone of the Haverhill girls soccer team since her freshman year.
So, when the Hillies traveled to take on powerhouse North Andover on a breezy Saturday afternoon, Amirian was ready for the task at hand.
In the Scarlet Knights home opener, Haverhill pulled off a stunner, defeating North Andover, 1-0.
“This is a massive win for us, I could not tell you the last time we beat North Andover, it’s been several years,” said Haverhill head coach Krystyna Callagy. “The girls played their hearts out today, and they deserved this victory.”
The Hillies' last win against the Knights came in 2018. Since that game, North Andover had been 6-0-1, outscoring Haverhill 24-4 in that stretch.
The weather conditions certainly had an impact on the game, as 40 mph wind gusts from Hurricane Lee blew in. Shots came at a premium for Haverhill, with only four in the entire game, but North Andover was able to get shots on net.
In fact, the Scarlet Knights controlled the game in almost every aspect of the game, including tempo and time of possession. Despite the constant action, Amirian was not phased one bit while getting peppered with shot attempts.
“It’s just a routine day at the office,” Amirian said with a laugh. “The wind definitely did not help us today, but we stayed composed. The first half was nonstop, so I’m very glad the second half was not as challenging.”
Freshman Makaylla Cederman was excellent in her fourth career game, assisting sophomore Sierra Jepson with a goal with 27 minutes left to put Haverhill on top for good.
The win improves Haverhill to 2-2 on the season, and gives the Hillies plenty of momentum going forward with Dracut, Lowell, and Amesbury coming up in the next eight days.
“I think that from here on this win over a quality opponent is going to make us stronger going forward,” said Callagy. “I think that honestly this is our year to go far.”
Follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter: @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.