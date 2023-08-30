BROOKLINE – Everything was going swimmingly for Katherine Marchesseault at Brooks School in September of 2019.
She was kicking off her senior year at Brooks School, starting classes and playing her favorite sport, soccer.
Marchesseault was also a year away from fulfilling a dream, extending her soccer career at Division 1 Northeastern University, which she committed to as a 15-year-old.
On Sept. 11, 2019, though, her life took a bit of detour.
She was involved in a fiery single-vehicle accident in North Andover, along with three friends, one of which broke his neck and had to be med-flighted due to severe head injuries, which still affect him today.
The other three, including Katherine, had injuries, too. She not only broke bones in her foot and suffered a chipped pelvis, which were minor, compared to severe burns to her left leg and ankle.
When she arrived at Shriners Hospital, she thought her soccer days were over.
"(At first) they were telling me they had to amputate my leg," she said.
That didn't happen. Immediately, she had emergency surgery. Six more surgeries followed. She needed a skin graft where doctors had to take the skin from the top of her leg and put it where the burn was to replace the tissue that did not survive.
Doctors were able to save her leg.
She spent a full month at the hospital.
Twenty-six days after her release, she made a miraculous return to the soccer field. In her first game, just like in those Hollywood scripts, Marchesseault netted two goals.
Fast forward to almost three years later and so many things have changed. She's healthy, she's on top of her game as a defensive back for the Huskies, but because of nerve damage from the accident she has no feeling in part of her left leg.
“I'm back to 100 percent, without question. I lost a lot of muscle and nerves, and I have a lot of nerve damage (in my leg),” she said. “When I kick the ball with my left foot, I don't feel it at all. I swing and pray. I can feel pressure but I can't feel sensation. For example, if my dog is licking my leg, I don't know that's happening unless I look down. But if someone were to kick my leg, I would feel the contact, but even me rubbing my leg, I don't feel it. That extends all of the way down to my foot, as I have no feeling there either."
While she worked her way back onto the field, off of it, in March of 2022, she became a National Ambassador for Shriners Hospital, serving in that role for a year.
Along the way of recovering physically, getting back onto the field, school work and becoming an Ambassador -- it all became too much.
Katherine's head was spinning. She said she spent so much time trying to get back onto the soccer field, that she never processed the actual accident and how much it altered her life.
"I just wasn't prioritizing myself in that moment. I realized that I had to take a step back and (this past spring) I took the semester off of school," she said. "I spent time at home with friends and family, I saw therapists, got a job and worked all of the time. I learned a lot about myself and I really processed a lot of things that I never took the time to take care of. It was so important. Obviously it was a benefit to myself, but I owed that to my teammates. My teammates were there for me and I wanted to be there for them. I obviously was not the best version of myself."
Thank you for the push
During her month long stay at Shriners, Marchesseault said that it was a revolving door of visitors.
"It's hard when something bad happens to you, for you to realize how loved you really are," she said. "I definitely have grown and learned from that. I know that my recovery would not have been as quick or as successful because of that support. Every single person who was supporting me, was pushing me every single day. I wanted to make other people proud. It was obviously about myself, but I wanted to make (Northeastern coach) Ashley (Phillips) proud and still come to play for her program. My friends and family mean so much to me so I had to give them something back. I had to push for me, but also for them, too."
Phillips recruited Marchesseault as a sophomore in high school. She saw the soccer player, but after the accident, she really saw a person, who never backed down from a battle with adversity.
"Her story and playing at the level she is now is just unbelievable. When there's times when she thinks school is hard, we remind her about perspective and what she's gone through," said Phillips. "I remember the first fitness test she took. You could tell that she was fighting it a little bit and I just walked up to her and said, 'You're telling me this is hard?' She knew what I was saying. I tell her all of the time that the 'Sky is the Limit.' If she can get through what she went through, she can get through anything. To be at Northeastern and be playing when doctors didn't even know she would be able to walk or being able to keep that leg is unbelievable."
Becoming an Ambassador
Towards the end of March of last year, Marchesseault received an email stating that she had been selected as a National Ambassador for Shriners Hospital.
"I had no idea it was happening. It was such a big deal. They only select one girl and one boy from the entire system. When I was in the hospital, I had an ambassador who came to see me and I always looked up to her. To think that I could be someone that a little girl or boy would look up to was pretty special," she said.
For about a year – minus the fall soccer season – she traveled all across the country and even went to Ireland. She met celebrities such as Dierks Bentley and Rip Wheeler, spoke at all of the events before wealthy donors and stayed in mansions. She said that experience changed her life. But at the same time, juggling that, and being a college athlete, was a lot.
"The places I got to go and the people I got to meet, and learning so much more about the Shriners organization that I didn't know about was just super impactful and made me very grateful for the experience that I had," she said. "I'm very lucky. Not everyone gets to (be treated) at Shriners Hospital and not everyone has the same outcome (as me).
"You never know if there's going to be a tomorrow. That's the reality of a lot of the kids who are there. There almost wasn't a tomorrow. It just makes so grateful to see that I am here playing Division 1 soccer and my counterpart is an amputee and he loves basketball and football, but will he ever get a scholarship to play in college? I'm not really sure. I'm just so lucky to know that I was able to get to Shriners fast enough so they could save my leg and that just makes me feel so grateful in so many ways."
They would be impressed
After all of the surgeries, and trying to get back on her feet, Marchesseault said it was a struggle whenever she went to the gym. In fact it was equally difficult even going to the beach with friends knowing people were staring at her scars.
"It's just been a confidence thing because when it happened, I was in high school and a young, teenage girl," she said. "It's definitely something you become accustomed to over time, learning about the stares that you may get aren't really negative. It's hard because people look and people like to stare. At first I took it personally. I just try to remember that people don't know what I have been through and a lot of them are too afraid to ask. If they did ask and I told them my story, they would really be impressed."
After scoring the two goals in her first game back with Brooks, Marchesseault when on to play basketball and lacrosse before graduating. Since arriving at Northeastern, she's basically been a full-time starter for the soccer team since freshman year. She hit a wall towards the end of her first year, but since has become a force in the backfield.
“She's exceptional as a defender. She's an athlete. She's a very good soccer player and obviously has a very strong skill-set, technically and tactfully on the field. She has a natural gift,” said Phillips. “I think because of her work ethic and with her natural gifts, she was able to (recover from her injuries and still be a terrific player).
“One of the best things about her, as a defender, she has ability on the ball that a lot of attackers have. Her playmaking ability is so great and her passing is unbelievable."
While she always seems to find the open teammate anywhere on the field, Marchessault's best strength is defending – which comes after being a striker in high school.
"When she chooses to stay composed and patient, she's phenomenal one-on-one. I would say 85 percent of the time she's that way but the other 15 percent she's a 20 year-old, young college athlete," said Phillips. "Besides that she is unbelievable in the air – timing, ability to clear the ball, feet, knees, head, shoulders (she can do it all). She's a fun person, very high energy and super social but she's also very determined and driven."
Currently, Marchesseault ranks second on the team in minutes played thus far, while anchoring a defense that has given up just five goals in four games, including wins over Holy Cross and Eastern Michigan.
"Now everything is back (to my normal routine). It's a little crazy now with everything going on, but I'm super excited and this is by far probably the most amazing team that I have ever been on," she said. "The depth that we have is better than (the previous two seasons). There's no drop-offs or weak links. Everyone is here for a reason and I have full confidence in every single one of us who steps out on that field."
