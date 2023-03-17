LOWELL -- Michaela Buckley wasn’t supposed to do what she did last night at the Tsongas Center.
That was, metaphorically, putting the dagger into the opposing, Bishop Feehan team.
With just under five seconds remaining, Buckley walked to the free throw line.
Her stat sheet to that point read something like this -- 4 points, 7 missed field goals, and 8 turnovers.
In other words, not great. But you know what? Andover High girls coach Alan Hibino never even thought about taking her out of the game, even for a few minutes, after a few of those miscues.
“We call them temporary setbacks,” said Hibino.. “Honestly, she’s our quarterback. She’s our energy. Sometimes, you hope for the best, but I’ll tell you one thing, Michaela is not afraid of anything.”
Buckley has a lot of experience in a leadership role, as an All-State soccer player in the fall, and this spring she will be a contender for a state title in the 400 hurdles.
Oh yeah, she is also a lead member of the school’s Congressional Youth Advisory Council and she helps run the on-line tutoring program for students in first through eighth grade.
“I don’t know how she gets everything done. Her schedule is a schedule unlike any student’s I’ve ever heard,” said Hibino. “She ran an event in which Congressman Seth Moulton came to the school, talking to students. She ended up running through the gym to go change, apologizing for being late. I said, ‘You don’t have to apologize for anything. You rock!’”
She’s also a straight-A student, which is a pull on her time management when you add the three sports she not only plays, but masters.
“I like being busy and I enjoy everything I do,” said Buckley. “People ask me what my favorite sport is. I can’t say. When I’m in that season, it’s my favorite.”
Which brings us back to the final seconds last night against Bishop Feehan.
It wasn’t her best game. She rushed some passes and lost the dribble on two drives early in the third quarter.
Teammates were giving her good vibes, handshakes, etc. While they were appreciated -- “I love my teammates. I really do,” she said -- it was almost as if she said, “I’m OK, I got this.”
When Amelia Hanscom left the game with 4:01 left on the clock, the score was closed to 51-44.
Buckley then got a big steal, and continued to zig and zag around the opposing defense, eventually getting clocked to the floor with 4.2 seconds remaining and Andover ahead, 53-51.
“The thing about Michaela is she can move up the floor unlike any other player I’ve ever seen,” said Hanscom, who left the game with 18 points. “There is something special about her. She’s so valuable to what we’re doing. She’s not afraid of anybody or anything. She's made some clutch shots for us lately. That's who she is.”
If Buckley missed the first free throw, Bishop Feehan would’ve not only had a chance to tie the game, but win it with a three-pointer.
She swished the first. As in, perfect.
She swished the second. Another perfect shot.
The game was over.
It was a great lesson for all, and one of sports' greatest attributes. The best athletes are not defined by stats. They are defined by moments.
Buckley had her moment. In fact, two of them.
“I just focused on what I had to do, the free throws,” said Buckley. “And I just made them.”
It sounds so simple. But you had to be there. She made more than a few free throws. She did what winners do. They come through.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.