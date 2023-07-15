ANDOVER — The statistics and video from his freshman year at Northwestern University told a story about Andover’s Sean Sullivan.
He not only was a lefty, with a herky-jerky three-quarter release, throwing in the low 90s, but he was pretty good with a 5-2 record in the Big Ten.
But it was about four months into his arrival at Wake Forest University after a year at Northwestern, that Sullivan threw his first pitch.
“He didn’t pitch at all in the fall,” said Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter. “He had some soreness after the Cape season. He hadn’t really had any down time since he got to Northwestern. So we shut him down to give him some rest. It was the best thing we could’ve done.”
Sullivan started throwing in January.
“He has a unique arm slot, which was not typical for hitters to see,” said Walter. “We liked what we saw. But again, it wasn’t against hitters just yet.”
Sullivan did a four-inning stint in Wake Forest’s second game against Illinois. He allowed two hits and struck out 10.
Impressive. But still early.
“It was a nice way to open the season for him, but we wanted to see more,” said Walter.
Then came his first start, against Mount St. Mary’s.
Sullivan didn’t allow a hit over six innings, striking out 11. The only baserunner was a hit-batsman.
“So now, it’s like, OK, ‘Wow, now let’s see him in a start in the ACC,’” said Walter.
How about his first five ACC starts?
One earned run, three hits, eight strikeouts against Duke.
One earned run, two hits, 11 strikeouts against Notre Dame.
One earned run, three hits, eight strikeouts against Miami.
One earned run, five hits, five strikeouts against Clemson.
And no earned runs, one hit, eight strikeouts against Louisville.
“By the Duke game we knew we had something special,” said Walter. “We had a very good rotation and he was right with our best.”
Wake Forest rose to be ranked No. 2 in the country, where they remained for seven consecutive weeks, behind LSU.
The last four weeks, heading into the NCAA tourney, Wake Forest was No. 1.
By the time the ACC tournament started in late May, because of Wake Forest’s dearth of starting pitching, Sullivan went to the bullpen.
He allowed only one run in the bullpen and was lights out in the College World Series semifinals against eventual national champion LSU, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing no runs and two hits.
“Sean was one of the big reasons we had the year we had,” said Walter. “We couldn’t ask for any more. His work ethic is unbelievable. and he is a fierce competitor. You’re not really sure about the makeup of kid. You don’t always see that on film. But Sean is as fierce as they come.”
Ten Demon Deacons were drafted, five of which were pitchers. Sullivan was the second pitcher drafted, with the 46th overall pick in the draft, a second round pick by the Colorado Rockies.
His slot bonus is $1.87 million.
“I could see him moving quickly in pro baseball,” said Walter. “He’s got the talent. He’s got a different delivery. He has that ‘it’ factor. He makes big pitches when you need them. He was only here nine months, but we’re going to miss him.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.