METHUEN – Twice this winter, Methuen and North Andover have hooked up on the boys hoop court. Each has been a war. Friday night’s collision at Klimas Fieldhouse was practically as good as the first matchup, which happened during the Commonwealth Classic.
Both teams went back and forth all game, but Methuen finished when it mattered most, and defeated the Scarlet Knights, 55-54.
Isaiah Andino finished the game with 16 points for the Rangers and in the final minutes stepped up both offensively and defensively.
“It was one of those things, it just happens,” said the sophomore Andino. “The ball just went into my hand, and we just executed. We stayed in it, and did what we do best.”
From the opening tip, this one had thriller written all over it. Jake Denney led North Andover in the first quarter with 8 points and finished the game with 14 points overall.
Despite Denney’s efforts, Methuen held a two-point lead, 13-11, heading into the second thanks to some solid work from Earl Pemberton, who finished with 16 points of his own for the Rangers.
North Andover and Zach Wolinski (23 points) really stepped it up in the second, going on a 12-0 run to start the quarter.
With 5 minutes to go in the first half, the only two scorers for the Scarlet Knights were Wolinski and Denney, a testament to what the duo has been doing all season.
At halftime, North Andover led 27-26.
“The message in the locker room at half was to get it done,” said Andino. “We felt confident, and knew we could beat that team as we did back in December.”
In the third quarter, sophomore guard Zach Faro came alive with a pair of threes for the Knights.
Lennon De La Cruz was fantastic defensively for the Rangers, and he helped turn the tide in the third.
North Andover led by two, 42-40, heading into the final quarter.
De La Cruz continued to do what he was doing all night, and Denney played great defense for the Scarlet Knights.
With 2:13 to go in the game, Wolinski hit a clutch three, and after a Ben Nkwantah layup, Wolinski hit a jump shot of his own, to give North Andover a 54-51 lead with 35.6 seconds to go.
All the Scarlet Knights needed was virtually one defensive stop, but Andino had other things to say.
The slick sophomore scored on a drive, slicing it to 54-53 and with only 20 seconds to go, stole the inbound pass, and immediately went up for a layup and scored, as well as getting fouled.
“He (Andino) was the one that scored that basket, a play that we always draw up in that situation,” said Methuen coach Anthony Faradie. “We call him the snake, because it seems like he always slithers his way into the basket. He was absolutely incredible tonight.”
The Rangers needed one more stop and got it, denying the Knights a final chance to win it.
With the win, Methuen moves to 12-5, while North Andover is now 11-7.
