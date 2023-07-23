ANDOVER – Forty-five years ago this week, another Andover Little League was in the midst of a special run, winning the Section 4 championship.
Two weeks later after winning the state and Northeast region championship (now New England), they were in Williamsport, Pa.
It was paradise.
Fast forward to Deyermond Field in Andover for the Section 4 championship between Andover and Reading, with the scored tied 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out.
Dean Davis belted a line drive up the middle that was almost caught by the centerfielder, but it dropped and scored teammate Jedward Sanchez for the exciting win.
What was Davis thinking?
“I actually wasn’t thinking. I could not stop (my leg) from shaking I was so nervous,” said Davis. “I was trying to get on base. That’s it.”
The rest of the Andover players met Davis near the pitcher’s mound where they celebrated.
“I wasn’t surprised at all that Dean had the big hit,” said Andover coach Shawn Ilsley. “He’s a good, contact hitter. But every kid in our lineup can hit. I see it every day in practice. That’s what is special about this team.”
Coming in, this game was expected to be wide open, as in a lot of runs. Both team’s aces, including Andover’s Sanchez, were not available.
Noah Caruso, the smallest kid on the field, led off the game with a single and scored, with Sanchez (walk), on an Andrew Irvin two-run single.
Reading’s powerful bats were tamed for two-plus innings by Caruso before two walks and a double brought in a new pitcher. Another walk and single got Reading a 3-2 lead.
It set the stage for Sanchez, the best player in the tournament, who came up in the bottom of third inning with the bases loaded.
Walking Sanchez intentionally, with two outs, would’ve tied the score. Instead, Reading pitched to him.
On a 2-0 count Sanchez hit a laser beam just over the fence in left center to put Andover ahead 6-3 in the third inning.
“I didn’t think too much about (hitting a grand slam there); just bat to ball. I never try to hit a home run, just line drives. Home runs come to me, I don’t go to them.”
Andover answered a Reading home run with two more runs in the fourth. Deacon Woods (fielder’s choice) and Jack Stevens (single) each added RBIs to make it 8-4.
“That’s really not a big lead, as big as it looks,” said Andover coach Ilsley. “We knew it was probably going to come down to the end, which it, of course, did.”
Reading tied it up with five hard-hit singles packaged around a walk and hit-batsman.
It set the stage for Sanchez, who led off the bottom of the sixth. But he was walked intentionally. The problem came after one out, when Irvin (2 hits) walked on a 3-2 pitch, setting up Davis’ heroics.
Coach Ilsley has lived in Andover 17 years and understands the town's passionate baseball tradition, which includes two state championship teams and one World Series team.
“People in this town, the parents; the administrators; the coaches … everyone cares and is a part of this,” said Coach Ilsley. “The support we get is special. We wouldn’t be here without it. Look at our fields here, they are in tremendous shape. We can’t thank people in Andover enough.”
Well, he and his team sort of just did, by advancing to state tournament.
Andover 9, Reading 8
Deyermond Field, Andover
Reading (8) Byrne 3-0-1, Zucchero 3-0-0, Barton 3-1-1, Balicki 3-2-2, Ramos 3-0-1, Weber 2-0-0, Barletta 2-0-0, Conwell 2-1-0, Russo 1-1-1, Sagesse 3-1-2, Dellano 2-0-1, Henry 1-0-1, Totals 28-8-10
Andover (9) Caruso 2-2-1, Ilsley 3-0-0, Sanchez 1-3-1, Kavka 3-0-0, Irvin 2-1-2, Davis 3-0-1, Sullivan 2-1-0, Wood 2-0-1, Kilgallen 2-0-0, Stevens 2-0-1, Evans 2-0-0, Shea 0-1-0, Szymanski 1-1-0, Totals 25-9-5
Reading … 003 104 – 8
Andover … 204 201 – 9
HR: R – Balicki; A – Sanchez
RBI: A – Sanchez 4, Irvin 2, Stevens, Wood, Davis
